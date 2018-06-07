Shooting outside Toronto pub leaves man dead, officer wounded
The SIU is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting in Scarborough.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 7, 2018 7:56AM EDT
TORONTO -- Ontario's police watchdog is investigating a shootout in east Toronto that left a civilian dead and an officer in hospital.
The Special Investigations Unit says Toronto police were called to a commercial plaza shortly after midnight with reports of a man with a weapon.
The SIU says officers found the man in question sitting in a vehicle outside a pub.
Police exchanged fire with the man, hitting him several times, while an officer was hit once.
Investigators say both were taken to hospital, where the civilian was pronounced dead.
The SIU reviews cases of death, serious injury and alleged sexual assault involving law enforcement.
Toronto police say Chief Mark Saunders will have an update on the incident this morning.
