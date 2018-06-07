

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario's police watchdog is investigating a shootout in east Toronto that left a civilian dead and an officer in hospital.

The Special Investigations Unit says Toronto police were called to a commercial plaza shortly after midnight with reports of a man with a weapon.

The SIU says officers found the man in question sitting in a vehicle outside a pub.

Police exchanged fire with the man, hitting him several times, while an officer was hit once.

Investigators say both were taken to hospital, where the civilian was pronounced dead.

The SIU reviews cases of death, serious injury and alleged sexual assault involving law enforcement.

Toronto police say Chief Mark Saunders will have an update on the incident this morning.