Shooting in downtown Toronto leaves one man dead
One man is dead following a shooting in Toronto's Corktown neighbourhood. (John Hanley / CP24)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, August 19, 2018 8:04AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 19, 2018 9:58AM EDT
TORONTO -- The Toronto police homicide unit is investigating a fatal shooting that took place early Sunday morning in the downtown core.
Police spokeswoman Katrina Arrogante says officers responding to reports of a shooting at an apartment building found a man with an upper body wound in a fourth floor common area.
She says the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sgt. Dan Hoffmeyer of 51 Division says the victim was shot in the head.
He says police are currently guarding a vehicle at the scene.
Police say they're looking for a suspect, described only as a white male who was wearing a black jacket, pants and baseball cap.
