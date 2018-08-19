

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto police homicide unit is investigating a fatal shooting that took place early Sunday morning in the downtown core.

Police spokeswoman Katrina Arrogante says officers responding to reports of a shooting at an apartment building found a man with an upper body wound in a fourth floor common area.

She says the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt. Dan Hoffmeyer of 51 Division says the victim was shot in the head.

He says police are currently guarding a vehicle at the scene.

Police say they're looking for a suspect, described only as a white male who was wearing a black jacket, pants and baseball cap.