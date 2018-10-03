

The Canadian Press





Toronto police say they're investigating the city's 82nd homicide of the year after a man was shot dead.

They say the shooting took place on Tuesday evening inside an unspecified business in the northwest part of the city.

They say they found a man with injuries to his upper body who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has been identified as 44-year-old Dwayne McMillan.

Toronto has seen a spike in shootings over the year, prompting candidates in the ongoing municipal election to make community safety a top election issue.