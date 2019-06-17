A shooting caused panic and a stampede at the Raptors celebration Monday, after fans packed into Toronto’s core attempted to flee the scene.

Toronto police tweeted that they have located two victims with serious, but not life threatening injuries.

Toronto Police Const. David Hopkinson told CTV News Channel that they received reports of a shooting at Bay and Albert streets.

Police and EMS were on the scene, with the mounted unit assisting to help move people out of the area.

There are two people in custody.

Police say two firearms were recovered and the investigation is ongoing.

Hopkinson said a press release will be issued later that will detail the information on the firearms recovered.