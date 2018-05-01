

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in Manitoba have released dash cam video that they say shows a distracted semi truck driver running a red light and knocking a motorcyclist off his bike.

The 35-year-old motorcyclist managed to walk away from the incident with only minor injuries, but Manitoba RCMP say that he could easily have been killed.

RCMP media relations officer Tara Seel said the incident happened on April 24 around 1 p.m. at the Perimeter Highway and McGillivray Blvd., just outside Winnipeg.

Seel said that police happened to come across the scene while out on patrol. In addition to receiving dash cam video from a driver, Seel said police gathered evidence from several witnesses, including some who reported seeing the truck driver using his cellphone before the crash.

A 50-year-old male driver from the United States was charged $406 for distracted driving and running a red light. Seel said that the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

Seel called the incident a reminder that drivers need to pay attention and make smart choices.

“The reason why we put these things out is (that) seeing is believing,” Seel said. “Luckily tragedy was avoided in this case, but you can see how easily and quickly it can happen.”