TORONTO -- Loblaws' Joe Fresh clothing brand is voluntarily recalling swim shorts for boys and toddlers over concerns about the sheerness of the trunks’ fabric when wet.

Joe Fresh said in a recall notice posted online that there are no safety concerns with the products. However, the company said the swim shorts do not meet its "standards for quality and performance with the sheerness of the fabric when it is wet."

With this is mind, Joe Fresh noted that it had issued the recall "out of an abundance of caution."

The affected products include S1BK016439, S1BT016437, S1BT016442, S1BK016444, T1BK016055, and T1BT016056 Toddler and Kid Boy Swim Shorts in the light green, navy, blue and white and rainbow colours.

The company said no other swim short styles are affected by this recall.

Those who purchased the swim shorts are being asked to return the product to any store where Joe Fresh apparel is sold for a full refund, with or without the receipt.