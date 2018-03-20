

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





A Calgary woman who was struck and killed by an out-of-control vehicle in Arizona is being remembered for her love of life and helping others.

Patti Lou Doorbos, who went by the name Lou, died instantly when she and her husband, Ron Doornbos, 60, were hit by an SUV that jumped a median and crashed into them while they were standing on a sidewalk in Fountain Hills, Ariz. on March 13.

Lou, who celebrated her 60th birthday along with her triplet sisters last fall, was killed instantly and Ron suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital in critical condition. Robert Bonta, 72, and his wife Karen, 71, from Iowa were also killed when the vehicle crashed onto the sidewalk. The two couples didn’t know each other, according to police.

Charges are pending against the 27-year-old male driver of the SUV and police are looking into whether distracted driving played a role in the collision.

As they prepare to travel to Arizona to be with Ron in hospital, Lou’s sisters Rhonda Francis and Terri Dutka took a moment to share their fond memories of her with CTV Calgary.

“Lou volunteered, supported and helped a lot of people in Calgary and she will be missed because it isn’t just us that are hurting,” Francis said on Monday.

The triplets enjoyed a close relationship with each other for 60 years, the sisters said. They travelled together, hosted parties together, and even ran a successful jewelry business together.

“My sisters and I have been very close from day one and there’s sort of an invisible connection between us,” Lou shared in a recent promotional video for the business.

Family was always important to Lou, her sisters said. The active Calgarian would often take her nieces and nephews on backpacking trips and spent most of her time with her husband by her side.

Although they had known each other since high school, Lou and Ron were only married four years ago. It was the beginning of a happy, new chapter in Lou’s life, her sisters said.

“They’re so, so suited for each other,” Francis said.

“Their calendar was always full with camping and hiking and running, cycling,” Dutka added.

The sisters also shared a photo of Lou and Ron wearing hiking shoes on their wedding day, which they said captures the couple’s love for life and each other more than any other image.

With a report from CTV Calgary’s Bill Macfarlane