'She was very, very kind': Gov. Gen. Mary Simon arrives in London, meets Queen Elizabeth II
Meeting Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday for Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says it felt like visiting somebody she knew, and someone who cared.
"I followed her probably all my life," Simon told Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor of CTV National News Lisa LaFlamme.
"I can remember when I was growing up, my grandmother used to have a picture of her, and she was revered in the Arctic."
Simon arrived in London, England, just before the beacon lighting at Canada House, one of thousands lit across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth to mark the Queen's 70 years on the throne.
Joined by her husband, Whit Fraser, Simon will stay through the weekend to attend other Jubilee events including a Thanksgiving service on Friday, which the Queen will skip due to "some discomfort," according to Buckingham Palace.
Read the full transcript of CTV National News’ conversation with Simon below, which has been edited for grammar and clarity.
Lisa LaFlamme: First of all, it is such a pleasure to speak to you, and especially on such a historic day. What does it mean to you, having just met the Queen to see this celebration?
Governor General Mary Simon: I’m very happy that this is happening and that Her Majesty is able to experience it. I think it's just a wonderful tribute for the 70-year reign that she has had over the United Kingdom. And also, being the Queen's representative in Canada is very important for my work, and also it's very significant to a lot of Canadians.
Lisa LaFlamme: It certainly is, and I think it's interesting that she's being referred to as the first feminist in a way, and I wonder your views having met her face-to-face. Did it surprise you? Was she what you expected?
Mary Simon: When I met with her, she was very, very kind and very, you know, we just had a nice chat, like sitting together in the afternoon and talking about all the different things that are happening around the world. And she was very much, you know, engaged in those discussions. So it was two things: One, she was very welcoming, and made us feel very welcome in her home. And also that she's so astute and still very engaged in what's going on. So both of those things are very important for someone like her to be able to present that to the to the world, really.
Lisa LaFlamme: And for so long, yeah.
Mary Simon: And for so long.
Lisa LaFlamme: Did you have a discussion with her about the Indigenous question in Canada, and whether or not there should be an apology coming from the Queen herself?
Mary Simon: No, that issue hadn't come up then. So it wasn't part of our discussion. We did talk about the residential schools, and the unmarked graves that have been found. And she felt, you know, very bad about that, and really wanted things to work out for everybody. So that was kind of the extent that we discussed that issue, but I did talk to her about the work that I'm doing on reconciliation, the work that I'll be doing over the next year in my term is to bring Canadians and Indigenous Canadians both from across the country and from the Arctic, to have these discussions where we can learn about each other, and be able to live side-by-side and give each other space, and have equal opportunities and education, jobs … all that space that is needed for respect so that the racism that we have experienced starts to go away. So there's a lot of work to be done, but we have to start. I mean, it's already been happening, and we're going to engage even more.
Lisa LaFlamme: And so this is the kind of conversation you had with Her Majesty.
Mary Simon: Yes.
Lisa LaFlamme: Did that surprise you that she was so aware and engaged?
Mary Simon: No, it didn't really surprise me. I followed her probably all my life. I can remember when I was growing up, my grandmother used to have a picture of her, and she was revered in the Arctic. And she used to tell us about the Queen, you know, that she was the highest order of the land. I've always had a very strong interest in her work. So it was really like, I suppose what I felt was, I felt like I was visiting somebody I knew. And I was also visiting somebody that cares. So those, you know, just talking about those issues together. And she had a few laughs -- my husband's a good storyteller.
Lisa LaFlamme: I hear she has a wonderful sense of humour.
Mary Simon: Yes, she does.
Lisa LaFlamme: But imagine what your grandmother, who had that picture with the Queen your whole childhood, and your mother would think first of all your role as her representative in Canada, and that she's made it to a Platinum Jubilee.
Mary Simon: Yes, exactly. I only wish my parents were still alive and my grandmother who was the one that really talked about her a lot, and they would they would be so proud of what's happening.
Lisa LaFlamme: Why was it important for you to see here? You've just arrived today. What motivated you?
Mary Simon: I really am excited about Platinum Jubilee event because I think it really shows that the country cares, and that we recognize the importance of what she's done as a leader in the world. And I think that for me as her representative in Canada, I feel it's really important for me to make the connection and be here.
Lisa LaFlamme: Now that we’ve learned that the Queen won't be there tomorrow (Friday), how concerned are you for her well-being? I mean, having just seen her mobility.
Mary Simon: She was doing well when I saw her. She was still, you know, recovering from her COVID from the pandemic. But she was getting stronger. And when I saw her this morning, you know, waving to all the people that were here, she looked so beautiful. She absolutely radiated, and that's her moment. She needs to take that with her and be very proud of what she has done.
Lisa LaFlamme: How do you think she's inspired you?
Mary Simon: She inspired me for so many years. I went through probably a rough period as well, when I was young and being the only woman at many, many organizations and in discussions at board meetings. It took a lot of years before I was able to just be part of the crowd, so to speak, and the acceptance that even though I was a woman, I could still do the work just as well as anybody else. I think role models like Her Majesty really help you stay strong, and to stay focused and work out what you feel is important. That's what I've done. I also just was so touched by the love that she showed for her family, her grandchildren, her children. She talked about them, and she was expressing how important they were to her. And it was a family, you know, it was a family that she was proud of, that she loved. And she talked about it, which was really beautiful.
Lisa LaFlamme: That was in your private conversation with her?
Mary Simon: Yes.
Lisa LaFlamme: That must have been very powerful. I mean, there must have been a moment where you thought, ‘I'm talking to the Queen, the Queen is telling me about her kids.’ Was there sort of that strange moment?
Mary Simon: Yeah, it was. And also, just the fact that she mentioned each of her children, not just one or two, but all her children, and mentioned all of them in her own way. And it just made me realize even more than she is very human.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Not fair': CERB recipients who now have to pay the money back share their stories
Two years after the federal government made the unprecedented move to give out swift financial assistance in the form of $2,000 per month to those who lost work in 2020 due to the pandemic, many Canadians are being told that they need to pay money back — including some who say they didn’t even apply for that particular benefit.
Avalanche blank Oilers 4-0 to continue Western Conference final lead
Nazem Kadri set up three goals in just over two minutes early in the second period and Pavel Francouz made 24 saves in place of the injured Darcy Kuemper for the first playoff shutout of his career as the Colorado Avalanche blanked the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Thursday to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference final.
Queen Elizabeth II to miss Jubilee service amid 'discomfort'
Four days of celebrations honouring Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne got underway Thursday with a display of British military traditions stretching from the days of horse and cannon to the jet age.
EXCLUSIVE | 'She was very, very kind': Gov. Gen. Mary Simon arrives in London, meets Queen Elizabeth II
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon arrived in London on Thursday, meeting Queen Elizabeth II for the start of her four-day Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Former finance minister Morneau 'worried' over Canada's economic trajectory
In his first speech since leaving federal politics, former finance minister Bill Morneau painted a blunt picture of his time on Parliament Hill and voiced concern with Canada's economic trajectory.
Tulsa gunman targeted surgeon he blamed for pain: police
A gunman who killed his surgeon and three other people at a Tulsa medical office blamed the doctor for his continuing pain after a recent back operation and bought an AR-style rifle just hours before the rampage, police said Thursday.
Alberta confirms first case of monkeypox
Alberta's top doctor has reported that the province confirmed its first case of monkeypox.
