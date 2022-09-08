'She loved the country': Former Canadian prime ministers remember Queen Elizabeth II
After the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, former Canadian prime ministers are paying their respects and sharing their favourite memories of the monarch.
Jean Chretien, Canada's 20th prime minister, called the late Queen a "fantastic monarch" and said her death was "an enormous loss for all of us."
"She's done it for 70 years with a lot of grace and a lot of competence and she was respectful of everybody and everybody respected her," he told CTV's Power Play on Thursday.
Over the course of her 70-year reign, 12 Canadian prime ministers have served at Her Majesty's pleasure, from Louis St. Laurent to Justin Trudeau. The Queen also visited Canada 31 times, more than any other country.
Chretien recalls one royal visit in 1970, where he took The Queen and Prince Philip to see the Northwest Territories in a small propeller plane back when he served as what was then known as minister of Indian affairs and northern development.
"It was a great occasion of exchanging. You know, she used up the occasion to practice her French, that was excellent. And it was the same thing for Prince Philip and they were … talking about all sorts of issues in the other official language of Canada," Chretien said. "It was an amazing trip."
Chretien also noted The Queen's sense of humour. In 1982, he was justice minister and had gathered with The Queen and then-Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau to sign the repatriation of the constitution. But when it was his turn to sign the document, his fountain pen broke, and Chretien uttered a swear word in French.
"The Queen looked to the left, to the right, and bursts in a big laugh. And everybody was asking me for years what I had said for her to laugh," Chretien explained. "She understood that and she checked to know if anybody had heard me. And it was the story and she had fun out of it."
Brian Mulroney, who served as prime minister from 1984 to 1993, said the late Queen had "impeccably good judgment" and called her "thoughtful, very witty and kind."
For Mulroney, his fondest memory of The Queen was the behind-the-scenes role she played in the Commonwealth to help end South African apartheid.
"Her thoughtful, wise, brilliant leadership -- all private … was indispensable to the success that the Commonwealth enjoyed in our two principal objectives that very difficult time, namely the liberation of Nelson Mandela, and the destruction of the apartheid system," Mulroney told CTV National News on Thursday.
Mulroney oversaw difficult and divisive negotiations for constitutional amendments, as well as the strengthening of the Quebec sovereignty movement. But even during these difficult times, Mulroney said The Queen remained a steadfast friend to Canada.
"She said, 'I am not a fair-weather friend.' And she was not. She was with us all the way," he said. "She loved the country. She loved the people and her conduct spoke very generously of that."
Former minister Stephen Harper said The Queen's death "marks the end of an extraordinary era of service and a great loss for our country."
"In my many personal meetings with Her Majesty, she was always warm, knowledgeable, and engaging, and I shall remember those times with great affection," he said in a statement.
Harper's predecessor, Paul Martin, said in a statement The Queen was "deeply inquisitive and keenly informed" and also noted the monarchy "conjures up a wide range of reactions" given its history of colonialism.
"The complex task of reconciliation continues to challenge Canada and, there is no doubt in my mind that a lifetime of service and duty gave Her Majesty a unique appreciation of the need to address history's failures and make way for change," Martin said.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government is expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
What to expect over the next 10 days after Queen Elizabeth II's death
The Commonwealth realm's longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has died, launching a period of mourning as well as a series of carefully constructed and detailed plans. CTVNews.ca outlines what is set to happen over the next 10 days.
With The Queen's death, Archie and Lilibet are now prince and princess
The death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday set off a shift in the line of succession to the throne, starting with her oldest son, now King Charles III. Thanks to a rule created by King George in 1917, The Queen’s death also means Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, the children of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, now technically hold the titles and ranks of prince and princess.
Who gets The Queen's remaining corgis?
The Queen was a known animal lover, with a long tradition of breeding horses and dogs. It is unclear what will happen to her remaining four dogs, though it is assumed they will pass on to her successor, King Charles.
'She loved the country': Former Canadian prime ministers remember Queen Elizabeth II
After the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, former Canadian prime ministers are paying their respects and sharing their favourite memories of the monarch.
Here's how Canadians can sign Queen Elizabeth II's official condolence book
An official condolence book is now available online for people to sign in honour of Queen Elizabeth II after her passing.
Read the first full statement from King Charles III following the death of his mother
King Charles III issued his first statement Thursday following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died in Scotland at age 96.
This is the moment when the U.K. found out the Queen had died
At about 6:30 p.m. U.K. time, BBC newsreader Huw Edwards announced on air that The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. A statement was published simultaneously across the Royal Family’s social media accounts.
'Our family is here to forgive': Sask. stabbing victim's brother comforts suspect's widow
During an emotional news conference, a man whose sister was killed in a series of stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan wrapped his arm around the widow of one of the suspects and spoke about forgiveness.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Families falsely accused of child abuse call for mandatory medical second opinions
Families across the country tell W5 they were falsely accused of child abuse after bringing their sick or injured child to the hospital. Some parents are calling for mandatory medical second opinions when it comes to cases flagged in hospitals.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
Why industrial farm animals could be the source of the next pandemic
Experts warn the next pandemic could come sooner than you think, and that unless changes are made to industrial farming practices worldwide, it could spark a virus more deadly than COVID-19.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Viral Facebook post sparks criminal investigation into pediatric dentist
W5 investigates disturbing allegations against a pediatric dentist in Nova Scotia whose treatment of children over five decades is now an alleged crime.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Canada has 'abysmal' whistleblower protections, advocates call out Trudeau directly for inaction
Canada ranks among the worst in the world when it comes to protecting whistleblowers, according to a recent report.
Tumultuous times in House of Windsor raise concerns about monarchy's future
With Prince Andrew the latest in a string of British royal scandals, is the House of Windsor starting to crumble?
Toronto
-
Here are all of the times Queen Elizabeth II visited Toronto
Queen Elizabeth II died at 96 years old on Thursday after reigning the monarch for the longest spanning period in Britain’s history.
-
Toronto sign and CN Tower go dark as city mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II
Toronto Mayor John Tory is paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II as a “beacon of eloquence, stability and commitment to duty” following her death at age 96.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
Ottawa
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
Ottawa residents pay tribute Queen Elizabeth II’s grace, love of Canada and 'incredible' memory
Ottawa residents reacted with sadness at Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday, including some who had personal interactions with her.
-
Here's where Ottawa residents can sign books of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II
Ottawa residents will soon have a chance to sign a book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II at city hall.
Barrie
-
Barrie, Ont. police release new detail in deadly crash investigation
Police in Barrie, Ont., have remained tight-lipped about the investigation into a car crash that cut six young lives short nearly two weeks ago, but on Thursday, investigators confirmed the approximate time of the collision.
-
One person airlifted to hospital after crash near Essa Township Thursday
Police say one person has been transported by air after a collision in the Essa Township area Thursday afternoon.
-
Still no suspects one year after Simcoe County man found bound and lifeless on farm
It has been one year since a horrifying discovery in Adjala-Tosorontio, and police still need the public's help solving who killed Gord Banks and left him outside a farm with his hands and feet bound.
Kitchener
-
British army vet recalls his time at the Queen’s coronation
Harry Barnes, an 84-year-old British army vet, stood outside The Royal Canadian Legion in Waterloo Thursday, where the Union Jack was flying at half-mast following the announcement Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has passed away.
-
Former Royal Guard remembers his time serving Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
Many people only got to see the Queen on TV, while some met her in person during her tours in Canada, but one Cambridge man worked for the Queen for more than a decade.
-
Here are all the times Queen Elizabeth II visited southwestern Ontario
The Queen made several visits to southwestern Ontario during her seven-decade reign, stopping by everything from historical sites to centres for the arts.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
-
London, Ont. reacts to passing of Queen Elizabeth II
In a city with many ties to Britain, residents and leaders are reflecting and paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Developer pitches fast food drive-thru across from Afzaal Family memorial
The southwest corner of Hyde Park and South Carriage Roads will forever be marked by tragedy, but should that influence future development along the busy commercial corridor?
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
-
Windsor-Essex reacts to passing of Queen Elizabeth II
Windsor-Essex residents and leaders are sharing their thoughts and condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
-
You can’t park anywhere you want around schools: City issues reminder as enforcement approaches
The City of Windsor received five complaints about neighbourhood parking on the very first day of school, according to enforcement officials who say it took less than an hour for the first complaint to arrive.
Montreal
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
Quebec political leaders mourning Queen's death; PQ objects to lowering flag
Political leaders in Quebec were paying their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at the age of 96.
-
Police say woman, 29, dead after stabbing in LaSalle parking lot
Montreal police say a 29-year-old woman has died after a stabbing Thursday morning in the city's LaSalle borough.
Atlantic
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
'The embodiment of selfless duty and service': Maritimers share their condolences after death of Queen Elizabeth II
Maritimers are sharing tributes online after news that Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96.
-
Is Prince Charles now the King? What we know after Queen Elizabeth II's death
Following Queen Elizabeth’s death, Charles immediately succeeded to the throne and assumed the title of King. What we know so far about the royal transition after the death of his mother.
Winnipeg
-
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government is expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's death prompts changes in Manitoba's court system
With Queen Elizabeth II's passing Thursday, some changes are expected in Canada, one of those changes involves the Manitoba's court system.
-
'The most engaging woman I have ever met': Queen Elizabeth II mourned in Manitoba
Manitobans are sending tributes and memories from across the province in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Calgary
-
Calgary Tower to go dark as Calgarians mourn loss of Queen Elizabeth II
Flags at all City of Calgary buildings were lowered to half-mast, where they will stay for 10 days to mark a period of mourning.
-
Tenant union calls for Alberta to introduce rent control to address affordability, safety concerns
A group representing renters' rights is calling for rental rates to be capped and for added tenant protection in efforts to improve rental affordability in Alberta.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
Edmonton
-
A look at Queen Elizabeth II's visits through the years as Edmontonians remember her
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom and several Commonwealth countries including Canada, has died. She was 96. The Queen visited Edmonton three times during her 70-year reign, and once before she became Queen.
-
'He saved my wife': North Edmonton stabbing victim hailed a hero by family
A man who died in an apparently random stabbing in northeast Edmonton on Wednesday is being remembered as a loving uncle and an avid sports fan.
-
Southwest Anthony Henday Drive bridge construction delayed into 2023
Residents of southwest Edmonton will have to put up with Anthony Henday Drive construction longer than expected.
Vancouver
-
Queen Elizabeth II: Former Canucks captain and head coach remember iconic 2002 royal puck drop
During Queen Elizabeth II’s last visit to British Columbia in 2002 for her Golden Jubilee, the monarch dropped the puck at centre ice for a pre-season game between the Vancouver Canucks and San Jose Sharks.
-
Crown seeks jail time for B.C. caregiver convicted after death of woman with Down syndrome
Sentencing is underway for Astrid Dahl, who was found guilty of failing to provide the necessaries of life to a woman with Down syndrome.
-
Single region behind B.C.'s surge in COVID-19 patients in hospital
The total number of patients with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals surged to 324 on Thursday – an increase that can be traced entirely to one region of the province.
Politics
-
'She was one of my favourite people': PM Trudeau, other Canadian leaders mourn Queen's death
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other Canadian political figures are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
-
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government is expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
-
Liberals to hike GST rebates, help with rent payments in new affordability plan
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to announce an affordability-focused plan that includes new details about the first phase of a national dental care plan, a top up to a housing benefit for renters, and a doubling of the federal GST rebate, sources confirm to CTV News. While the announcement was scheduled to happen on Thursday, it has been postponed due to Queen Elizabeth II's death.
Health
-
Stress during pregnancy may have a negative emotional impact on babies, study finds
Expectant mothers should try to take stock of their stress and reach out for help to reduce how often their newborn is likely to experience negative emotions, according to a new study.
-
Egypt latest in Mideast to detect 1st case of monkeypox
Egypt's health authorities have detected the country's first case of monkeypox in a 42-year-old man who frequently travels to Europe. Authorities said the man is stable and has been isolated at a special hospital.
-
Nearly 1 in 5 Canadians say they have tested positive for COVID-19: Statistics Canada
Almost one in five Canadians say they tested positive for COVID-19 before April 2022, according to a national survey by Statistics Canada.
Sci-Tech
-
Apple unveils iPhone 14 with satellite SOS, Ultra Watch for outdoors
Apple introduced new iPhone 14 models capable of using satellites to send emergency messages and an adventure-focused Ultra Watch for sports like diving and triathlons.
-
Israel acquires rare ancient papyrus with Hebrew inscription
Israel has acquired a previously unknown ancient papyrus bearing a Hebrew inscription dated to around 2,700 years ago that had long been in possession of a Montana resident, the country's antiquities authority said Wednesday.
-
Stone Age skeleton missing foot may show oldest amputation
The 31,000-year-old skeleton of a young adult found in a cave in Indonesia that is missing its left foot and part of its left leg reveal the oldest known evidence of an amputation, according to a new study.
Entertainment
-
This is the moment when the U.K. found out the Queen had died
At about 6:30 p.m. U.K. time, BBC newsreader Huw Edwards announced on air that The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. A statement was published simultaneously across the Royal Family’s social media accounts.
-
Woman who's kept Elton John's shoe for half a century attends Toronto concert
It's been 51 years since a Toronto woman was given the boot from an Elton John concert, and on Wednesday night, she’ll be seeing the legendary singer again at Rogers Centre.
-
TIFF kicks off with organizers promising a return to Hollywood glamour of years past
The Toronto International Film Festival is rolling out the red carpets for what organizers pledge will be a return to form after two years of pandemic-disrupted events.
Business
-
Lower economic growth necessary to bring inflation down: BoC senior deputy governor
Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers says the journey back to two per cent inflation will take time and a that period of lower economic growth is necessary to bring inflation down.
-
Wisconsin judge rules against Enbridge on Line 5, but stops short of shutdown
A Wisconsin judge has ruled in favour of an Indigenous band in its dispute with Enbridge over Line 5, but stopped short of shutting down the controversial cross-border pipeline.
-
Rent-to-own: What is it and is it right for you?
Amid increasingly high mortgage and interest rates, Canadians struggling to get into the housing market are looking into rent-to-own as an alternative route to homeownership.
Lifestyle
-
'A bit haunting': Vancouver Island divers help locate crashed WWII bomber in Newfoundland
Two divers from Vancouver Island have been exploring parts of the East Coast that very few Canadians will ever see. Divers Maxwel Hohn and Russell Clark, from the Comox Valley, are part of an international team that reached the underwater crash site of a Second World War bomber in Gander Lake, Newfoundland.
-
Here they are: Obamas unveil their White House portraits
Former U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle returned to the White House on Wednesday for the unveiling of official portraits with a modern vibe: him standing expressionless against a white background and her seated on a sofa in the Red Room wearing a formal light blue dress.
-
Lobo the donkey's mayoral campaign has B.C. city buzzing
A B.C. woman who says her community needs a shake-up in this fall's municipal election has launched a mayoral campaign for her donkey Lobo.
Sports
-
Former Royals, Cardinals reliever Mark Littell dies at 69
Former major league reliever Mark Littell, who once won both games of a doubleheader for the St. Louis Cardinals, died at age 69.
-
After 'Clan' outcry, B.C. university unveils new name for varsity teams
Simon Fraser University has announced a new name for its varsity athletics teams, two years after agreeing to drop the former "Clan" moniker in the face of widespread outcry among students.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's sporting fascination was racing: 'I love horses'
It was a classic and comforting sight on the British sporting calendar, Queen Elizabeth II smiling and waving from inside a horse-drawn carriage leading other members of the royal family in a procession along the racetrack at Royal Ascot.
Autos
-
Jeep unveils 1st electric SUVs for North America and Europe
Jeep will start selling two fully electric SUVs in North America and another one in Europe over the next two years.
-
Used car prices in Canada appear to have peaked, but new cars getting more expensive
For over a year and a half, car buyers have faced high prices and a lack of inventory at dealerships thanks to the global microchip shortage. But there are finally signs that prices in the used car market may have peaked.
-
Ontario teacher allegedly caught driving 95 km/h in safety zone on first day of school
An Ontario teacher has been busted for allegedly driving nearly double the speed limit in a safety zone on the first day of school.