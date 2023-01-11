'She is alive': Sister of abducted Ont. woman says family is still hopeful 1 year later

Elnaz Hajtamiri is shown in an Ontario Provincial Police handout photo. OPP have said three men dressed in police gear snatched 37-year-old Hajtamiri on the evening of Jan. 12, 2022 from a relative's house in Wasaga Beach, Ont., and loaded her into a white Lexus SUV. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-OPP Elnaz Hajtamiri is shown in an Ontario Provincial Police handout photo. OPP have said three men dressed in police gear snatched 37-year-old Hajtamiri on the evening of Jan. 12, 2022 from a relative's house in Wasaga Beach, Ont., and loaded her into a white Lexus SUV. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-OPP

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

DEVELOPING

DEVELOPING | Girl Guides of Canada announces new name for Brownies

The Girl Guides of Canada has renamed its Brownies branch the 'Embers.' The organization says the previous name dissuaded some racialized girls and women from joining the outdoor adventure and activity group.

Girl Guides of Canada announced a new branch name for girls ages 7 and 8 following a nationwide selection process involving current girl and adult members. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Girl Guides of Canada)

6 stabbed in Paris train station, attacker shot by police

An attacker wounded six people in an unprovoked blade attack in Paris' busy Gare du Nord train station Wednesday morning before being shot and wounded by police, France's interior minister said, praising the swift intervention of police for helping prevent any fatalities.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

  • 'Active incident' in St. Thomas

    St. Thomas police are warning of an “active incident” in the area of Aldborough Avenue. According to a social media post, there is a heavy police presence between Massey Drive and Leger Avenue.

  • DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING | Girl Guides of Canada announces new name for Brownies

    The Girl Guides of Canada has renamed its Brownies branch the 'Embers.' The organization says the previous name dissuaded some racialized girls and women from joining the outdoor adventure and activity group.

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social