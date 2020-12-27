TORONTO -- A sexual assault survivor who spent hours face-to-face with her rapist through a restorative justice process, instead of a criminal trial, is now working to educate and promote the alternative process to other victims of abuse and assault.

Ontario-native Marlee Liss says she used the Indigenous-rooted approach of restorative justice as an alternative to Canada's mainstream criminal justice system to focus on repair rather than punishment.

The 25-year-old sat with her rapist for hours in October 2019 to get the closure she says she needed to move past the assault. Since then, she has been focused on helping other sexual assault survivors heal too.

“I've been really blessed to work with about 40 women so far in a really deep environment where we look at reclaiming sexuality and healing after trauma, shedding shame, loving our bodies and unlearning all this patriarchal conditioning,” Liss said in a telephone interview with CTVNews.ca.

“These are all the tools that were so healing for me so to share that is such an incredible gift.”

Following the restorative justice process, Liss started an organization, called Re-Humanize, aimed at educating other sexual assault survivors about their rights and the potential benefits of using the same process.

Restorative justice focuses on addressing the harm caused by a crime while holding the offender responsible for their actions, according to Canada's Department of Justice. The approach provides an opportunity for the parties directly affected -- victims, offenders and communities -- to identify and address their needs in the aftermath of a crime.

Liss explained that she helps sex assault survivors by teaching them how to love themselves again despite experiencing such trauma. Liss has extensive education in social work and does this through different programs and workshops.

In these programs, Liss teaches a variety of practices including understanding grief and shame after trauma, how to embody consent, asserting body boundaries, unlearning patriarchal conditioning, and regaining one’s sexuality following assault.

Through her own experience of healing, Liss had to learn to feel unashamed for being sexually assaulted. She says this is now a large focus in her teachings to others.

Her programs also feature virtual support groups, guided meditations and contacts for local sexual assault resources.

While Liss has since helped a handful of women work to heal after sexual assault, she hopes to keep growing her coaching practice to reach “thousands of women someday.”

More than 11 million Canadians have been physically or sexually assaulted since the age of 15, according to a 2018 survey from Statistics Canada. The data found that there were gender differences between the type of assaults with 30 per cent of women saying that had been sexual assaulted compared to eight per cent of men.

StatCan found that one in five victims of sexual assault -- both women and men -- felt blamed for their own victimization and subsequently the vast majority of incidents are not reported to police.

Liss said she wants other survivors to know that the criminal justice system is not the only option when facing their abuser.

“For me, it felt so delusional for such a long time to try and even think about advocating for something like restorative justice, it just felt so far out of what I had learned and what I had known about the justice system,” she said.

Liss says making sexual assault survivors aware of their options starts with educating those who work within the justice system.

She explained that the Ontario Victims’ Bill of Rights states that victims are to be informed about restorative justice as an option when they report an assault.

“The reason that's not happening is because of people's own skepticism or confusion around what it actually is,” Liss said.

Liss acknowledged that the restorative justice process is not for everyone, but said educating those who work within the court system will help make the process more accessible to survivors.

“Through the power of storytelling and advocating for what we want and need as survivors, we can really help to shift [how] crown attorneys, prosecutors and police… see why we would want restorative justice,” Liss said.

TRAUMA OF THE COURT SYSTEM

After Liss was raped, she says the court process that followed was almost as traumatic as the assault itself.

She said it felt victimizing having to listen to a lawyer defend her attacker. What Liss really wanted, she said, was to know why her rapist did what he did.

Had she known sooner about the restorative justice process, Liss said she would have been saved the trauma the court system had caused her.

“If I had actually listened to my body, listen to my wisdom and followed and pursued what I needed, then I would have acted upon that so much earlier because it really, really empowers myself and women to trust ourselves and to use our voices and speak up and ask for what we want,” Liss explained.

Liss’ restorative justice process was held in the form of a mediation circle that included two mediators along with Liss, her sister and mother, her rapist and one of his friends, as well as their respective lawyers. They went around the circle for eight hours expressing how the sexual assault impacted them.

Once everyone in the circle had said all they needed to say and Liss was satisfied, the charge against her rapist was dropped. Had she not been satisfied with the circle, Liss would still have had the option to pursue a trial.

Looking back, Liss said she is “happy and grateful” with the outcome.

“The process [ignited] so much healing for me and so much empowerment. Just being able to voice everything that I needed to voice to this person was really transformative and freeing,” Liss said.

“It empowered me to advocate for what I know to be best for myself,” she added.

If she could have changed anything about the process, Liss says she wished there would have been more follow-up in place.

“There was such a powerful energy and safe space created in that circle that my assailant really got to a point where he was like, 'I want to help stop sexual violence,' which blew my mind,” Liss said. “If there was some way for that to actually be implemented or to be supported in the process of seeing that through, then that would be incredible.”

While restorative justice has been previously used in Canada to resolve some misdemeanours, it is predominantly used in Indigenous cultures. But with no known public examples of it being used in a sexual assault case, Liss said she had to pave her own way through the process and didn’t think implement an “act of apology” for her assailant following the circle.

If Liss wanted to know what her rapist is doing now, she said she could get her lawyers to file a motion for a check in on him. However, Liss says she is not interested in doing so.

Liss said she continues to work through her own trauma and checking in on her rapist may only open old wounds she has already healed.

She says she remains focused on her coaching business to help other survivors regain their inner strength to move past sexual assault and love their bodies again.

“I live for the kind of empowered reclamation that sends massive ripples of healing out into our world. I know that when we heal and claim love for ourselves, we heal the collective,” Liss said.