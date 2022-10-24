Sexual assault trial resumes for military officer who led COVID-19 vaccine campaign
The sexual assault trial against Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin is set to resume for a third day in a Gatineau courtroom this morning.
Fortin took to the stand in September and denied any guilt in the case, saying that he never had physical contact with a woman who had made detailed allegations against him in court.
A woman whose identity is protected under a publication ban told the judge presiding over the case that she is "without a doubt" that she recognized Fortin as the person who attacked her one night in 1988.
The complainant said she woke up in her dorm room at the military college in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., to find Fortin masturbating himself with one of her hands.
Fortin's defence lawyer said that she would vigorously contest the complainant's identification of Fortin.
He was the military officer in charge of the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine campaign until his removal in May 2021 over an investigation of the allegation, which he is also challenging in Federal Court.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2022.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa interim police chief Bell set to testify at Emergency Act hearings
The Public Order Emergency Commission resumes public hearings today, with interim Ottawa police chief Steve Bell expected to testify.
Sexual assault trial resumes for military officer who led COVID-19 vaccine campaign
The sexual assault trial against Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin is set to resume for a third day in a Gatineau courtroom this morning.
Russia's defence chief warns of 'dirty bomb' provocation
Russia's defence chief on Sunday alleged that Ukraine was preparing a 'provocation' involving a radioactive device, a stark claim that reflected soaring tensions as Moscow struggles to stem Ukrainian advances in the south and is building defensive positions in anticipation of Ukrainian offensives elsewhere.
Canada won't make 'veiled threat' over Irish border, U.K. envoy Goodale says
Canada's envoy to the United Kingdom says Ottawa will not make 'a veiled threat' and suspend trade talks over concerns Britain may be breaching the agreement that stopped decades of conflict in Ireland.
Korean Air plane overruns Philippine runway, 173 passengers safe
A Korean Air plane overshot the runway while landing in bad weather in the central Philippines late Sunday, but authorities said all 173 people on board were safe.
Boris Johnson out of race to be next U.K. prime minister
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Sunday he will not run to lead the Conservative Party, ending a short-lived, high-profile attempt to return to the prime minister's job he was ousted from little more than three months ago.
Sleeping 5 hours or fewer every night could put you at risk of multiple chronic diseases: study
A new study using data that spans 25 years has found that getting just five hours of sleep or fewer every night is associated with a higher likelihood of being diagnosed with multiple chronic diseases.
Inflation and deceptive discounts loom over holiday shoppers
As inflation continues to weigh down Canadian spending, a retail expert says deceptive discounts based on higher regular prices could mislead shoppers this holiday season.
Climate protesters throw mashed potatoes at Monet painting
Climate protesters threw mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting in a German museum to protest fossil fuel extraction on Sunday, but caused no damage to the artwork.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Invasive pigs, liberal tears and the appreciation of nature
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Dramatic increase in children and youth seeking gender treatments has some experts alarmed
CTV's W5 investigates the increase in youth seeking gender treatments and procedures, and whether there are enough safeguards in place for those wishing to transition.
Toronto
-
Where can I vote in Toronto's municipal election?
CTV News Toronto has taken out the guess work of tracking down your nearest polling station.
-
Toronto police investigating early morning shooting in North York
A man has been seriously injured in an early morning shooting in North York.
-
Drake is giving away free chicken to Torontonians Monday to celebrate his birthday
Drake is partnering with a popular Toronto restaurant and giving free chicken away Monday to celebrate his birthday.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Election Day: Ottawa residents vote for new mayor, council
Polling stations will be open across Ottawa from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday.
-
Ottawa interim police chief Bell set to testify at Emergency Act hearings
The Public Order Emergency Commission resumes public hearings today, with interim Ottawa police chief Steve Bell expected to testify.
-
45-year-old facing charges after child, 8, dies in ATV collision in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges against a 45-year-old following the death of an eight-year-old in an ATV crash.
Barrie
-
Final push ahead of Monday's election in Barrie
With the clock ticking down to the Ontario municipal election night, Simcoe County and Muskoka voters have a big decision to make.
-
Crash sends one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Dufferin County OPP says a man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Mono Sunday morning.
-
Tractor-trailer rollover closes section of Highway 11 near Gravenhurst
A tractor-trailer rollover near Gravenhurst has closed a section of Highway 11.
Kitchener
-
Your guide to everything you need to know to vote in the Region of Waterloo 2022 municipal election
How and where to cast your ballot on Monday, Oct. 24.
-
Two people stabbed in Uptown Waterloo
A 27-year-old Waterloo man has been arrested after police say two people were stabbed in Uptown Waterloo.
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Cambridge collision
Police shut down a section of a major Cambridge road Saturday evening after a crash that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries.
London
-
Children among victims sent to hospital after three-vehicle crash
Four people, including an 11 and 14-year-old, were sent to hospital after a three-vehicle crash in east London, Ont. early Sunday afternoon.
-
Overnight shooting in downtown London, Ont. sends two to hospital
London police are investigating after two men arrived at hospital Sunday morning and were later linked to a downtown London, Ont. shooting incident.
-
Driver facing charges after crashing into north London, Ont. hydro pole
London, Ont. hydro crews spent hours repairing a hydro pole in north London after a pickup truck crashed into it early Sunday morning, and police confirm to CTV News London that the alleged driver is now facing multiple charges.
Windsor
-
Walkerville restaurant owner calling for police help after multiple break-ins
A Walkerville, Ont. business owner is frustrated and looking for help after a series of break-ins and the random appearance of a discarded gun at his restaurant. Tom Sotiriadis opened Milos Greek Grill a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, suffering from two of the worst years he’s ever been in the restaurant business.
-
Wyandotte Street closed Friday night due to residential garbage fire
A garbage fire in the basement of a residential building is the culprit for why a section of Wyandotte Street was shut down on Friday night, according to Windsor Fire and Rescue Services.
-
Homicide investigation underway following death of male youth: Chatham-Kent police
One youth is deceased and another youth is facing a murder charge following an incident in Chatham, Ont. on Friday night, police say.
Montreal
-
Remembering Sean Abbott: Montrealers share memories of 'the king of NDG'
He spent much of his life homeless, and in his final years, Sean Abbott glued himself to a busy intersection in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighborhood. News of his death in late September sent shockwaves through the community. Many gathered for vigils, charity drives, and others shared stories online. Now, a month after his death, his memory is still alive for many who live in Montreal's west end, where he found his community.
-
Historic Montreal apartment buildings severely damaged in 5-alarm fire
A fire broke out in a three-storey apartment building that dates to the late-1800s in Montreal, leaving multiple families out of their residences overnight.
-
WATCH
WATCH | CTV News Montreal at Six for Sunday, Oct 23
CTV News Montreal at Six with Amanda Kline for Sunday, Oct 23
Atlantic
-
Man convicted of murdering a Moncton teen in the 1980s to have parole hearing
A parole hearing has been scheduled for December to decide whether a convicted killer will stay incarcerated or be allowed back on day parole.
-
Former orphanage for Black children reopens as Black business incubator, community hub
A century-old building where African Nova Scotian children faced horrific institutional abuse has been reimagined to serve the community while also providing a place for healing.
-
Woman suffers non-life threatening injuries following Dartmouth shooting: HRP
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a shooting that happened in Dartmouth, N.S., Sunday morning.
Winnipeg
-
'It's just tragic': 17-year-old mourned by family and soccer community
A Winnipeg family and the city's soccer community are mourning the loss of a much-loved teen.
-
Winter storm on the way to western and northern Manitoba
Environment Canada has issued snowfall and winter storm warnings for parts of western and northern Manitoba.
-
Wheelchair curling 'funspiel' about autonomy and accessibility
A day of wheelchair curling for a good cause brought together people with and without disabilities Sunday to learn more about what it's like living with a brain or spinal cord injury.
Calgary
-
Premier Smith blames AHS for ‘manufacturing’ staffing shortages
Premier Danielle Smith says the reason staffing is a problem in Alberta’s healthcare system, is down to poor decision making by Alberta Health Services.
-
Walk for Wenjack helps Calgarians support reconciliation with action
Dozens of Calgarians gathered for a Walk for Wenjack to raise awareness and funds to support reconciliation.
-
Police investigating suspicious death of man in Rundle
Calgary police are investigating a suspicious death that took place in Rundle early Sunday morning.
Edmonton
-
Inclusive event takes the trickiness out of treating to help kids with disabilities
A neighbourhood in St. Albert celebrated Halloween a week early and took the trickiness out of treating with an accessible event.
-
'They will be towing vehicles': Edmonton looks at stepping up seasonal parking ban enforcement
Winter is coming and the City of Edmonton is looking into increased enforcement when it comes to seasonal parking bans.
-
Premier Smith blames AHS for ‘manufacturing’ staffing shortages
Premier Danielle Smith says the reason staffing is a problem in Alberta’s healthcare system, is down to poor decision making by Alberta Health Services.
Vancouver
-
Officers who handcuffed Indigenous man, granddaughter might not attend apology ceremony, nation says
The possibility that the Vancouver police officers who handcuffed and detained an Indigenous man and his granddaughter when they tried to open a bank account won't be attending an apology ceremony is being described as "extremely hurtful."
-
Bo Burnham show being advertised for Rogers Arena next month appears to be fake
Fans hoping to see comedian Bo Burnham in Vancouver next month are likely to be disappointed. Listings for a show at Rogers Arena on Eventbrite and Songkick appear to be fake.
-
'An ultimate sacrifice': Tributes continue as memorial being planned for slain B.C. RCMP officer
Family, friends, colleagues and strangers in B.C. and beyond continue to mourn the death of Const. Shaelyn Yang, an RCMP officer who was killed on duty last week in Burnaby.
Politics
-
Ottawa interim police chief Bell set to testify at Emergency Act hearings
The Public Order Emergency Commission resumes public hearings today, with interim Ottawa police chief Steve Bell expected to testify.
-
NDP unlikely to pull support for Liberals if commission concludes use of Emergencies Act was unjustified: Singh
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says it is unlikely that his party would pull their support for the Liberals if the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act concludes that doing so was not justified.
-
Canada won't make 'veiled threat' over Irish border, U.K. envoy Goodale says
Canada's envoy to the United Kingdom says Ottawa will not make 'a veiled threat' and suspend trade talks over concerns Britain may be breaching the agreement that stopped decades of conflict in Ireland.
Health
-
Sleeping 5 hours or fewer every night could put you at risk of multiple chronic diseases: study
A new study using data that spans 25 years has found that getting just five hours of sleep or fewer every night is associated with a higher likelihood of being diagnosed with multiple chronic diseases.
-
The WHO says the end of the pandemic is in sight, but is Canada on the right track?
Last month, the World Health Organization recommended that countries continue their fight against COVID-19 by focusing resources on vaccination, implementing infection control measures and building community trust in order to end the pandemic. But is Canada doing enough?
-
Genes link bipolar, schizophrenia, once thought unrelated
Research shows that bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and the in-between diagnosis of schizoaffective disorder, share common genetic underpinnings as well as overlapping symptoms and signs.
Sci-Tech
-
'No one has ever seen anything like this': Scientists report black hole 'burping'
Scientists say a black hole has begun ejecting material years after it consumed a small star, a phenomenon described as similar to 'burping' after a meal and a first for researchers.
-
Republican National Committee sues Google over email spam filters
The Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit against Alphabet Inc.'s Google on Friday for allegedly sending its emails to users' spam folders.
-
Manitoba students to solve downtown problems with Minecraft
Students at schools across the province are going to get a chance to tackle the problems facing Winnipeg's downtown through an educational version of the popular video game Minecraft.
Entertainment
-
'Black Adam,' with Dwayne Johnson, debuts with US$67M
Warner Bros.' 'Black Adam' opened with an estimated US$67 million, according to studio estimates Sunday, handing Dwayne Johnson his biggest box-office weekend as a leading man and launching the D.C. Comics character he spent a decade to bring to the big screen.
-
Zac Brown Band says Vancouver show cancelled after crew members turned away at border
The Zac Brown Band has issued an apology for cancelling its show in Vancouver, saying some crew members were turned away at the border.
-
Joanna Simon, acclaimed singer, TV correspondent, dies at 85
Joanna Simon, an acclaimed mezzo-soprano, Emmy-winning TV correspondent and one of the three singing Simon sisters who include pop star Carly, has died at age 85.
Business
-
Inflation and deceptive discounts loom over holiday shoppers
As inflation continues to weigh down Canadian spending, a retail expert says deceptive discounts based on higher regular prices could mislead shoppers this holiday season.
-
How Montreal's video game industry is changing to meet labour demands
Montreal has carved a spot for itself as a global leader in video game development, now it is faced with a new challenge -- a labour shortage. The city houses industry leaders including Ubisoft, Warner Bros. Games and boutique studios like Behaviour Interactive, establishing itself as a notable force in the video game sector over nearly three decades.
-
'Saviour for the world:' Saskatchewan fills resource gaps caused by war in Ukraine
Cameco Corp. is in a position to grow, the president of the Saskatoon-based Uranium giant recently told investors, because a 'geopolitical crisis has hit our market' with Russia's war on Ukraine.
Lifestyle
-
-
Gross or great? Fancy butter boards soar as shortage looms
Butter boards, the polarizing stepchild of charcuterie, have taken TikTok to new food-craze heights as some horrified safety and nutrition experts look on.
-
When it comes to their hair, Black women face a difficult choice
Research published Monday found a connection between using certain hair straighteners, such as chemical relaxers and pressing products, and an increased risk of uterine cancer -- the most common cancer of the female reproductive system. The association between hair-straightening products and uterine cancer cases was most pronounced for Black women.
Sports
-
Astros sweep Yankees in ALCS, advance to World Series again
Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman delivered big hits and Houston advanced to the World Series again, finishing a four-game sweep in the AL Championship Series with a 6-5 victory Sunday night aided by another defensive gaffe from New York.
-
Bryce Harper's home run powers Phillies past Padres and into World Series
Bryce Harper slugged his fifth home run of the post-season, a two-run blast in the eighth inning that launched the Philadelphia Phillies past the San Diego Padres and into the World Series with a 4-3 victory Sunday.
-
Felix Auger-Aliassime wins 2nd tennis title in 2 weeks
Felix Auger-Aliassime beat American Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-4 to claim his second tennis title in as many weeks at the European Open in Antwerp.
Autos
-
F1: Austin and its booming crowds a favourite for drivers
If anything demonstrates the explosive growth of F1 in the U.S., it's the projections of more than 400,000 fans expected to pack the city and the circuit this weekend for the 10th anniversary of the Texas race that put the series' footprint back on American soil.
-
Toyota expects to cut full-year output target due to chip shortage
Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday its annual vehicle production was likely to come in below its initial target, as a persistent global semiconductor shortage hampers efforts by the world's biggest car maker by sales to boost output.
-
Tesla cars will not be approved as fully self driving this year, Musk says
Tesla's advanced driver assistant software will not gain regulatory approval in 2022, Chief Executive Elon Musk said, signaling that the company is not yet able to satisfy authorities that its cars can be driven without someone behind the wheel.