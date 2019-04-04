Sex-offender registry laws discriminate against mentally ill, court rules
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 4, 2019 1:00PM EDT
TORONTO - Ontario's top court has thrown out parts of laws requiring lifelong sex-offender registration as unconstitutional.
The ruling applies when a person has been found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder and given an absolute discharge.
The court found both provincial and federal legislation to discriminate against the mentally ill.
It noted that in those cases, the mentally ill have committed no crime but have no way to get off the registries.
It gave the governments 12 months to fix the legislation.
However, it also ordered immediate removal from the registries of the man who brought the case.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Canadian Bar Association calls on Quebec to drop notwithstanding clause from Bill 21
- Hearing set for release of evidence in quashing of Glen Assoun murder conviction
- Sex-offender registry laws discriminate against mentally ill, court rules
- Alberta's UCP leader backs candidate despite homophobic comment
- 'To keep his name alive:' Families honour those who died in Broncos bus crash