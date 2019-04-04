

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Ontario's top court has thrown out parts of laws requiring lifelong sex-offender registration as unconstitutional.

The ruling applies when a person has been found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder and given an absolute discharge.

The court found both provincial and federal legislation to discriminate against the mentally ill.

It noted that in those cases, the mentally ill have committed no crime but have no way to get off the registries.

It gave the governments 12 months to fix the legislation.

However, it also ordered immediate removal from the registries of the man who brought the case.