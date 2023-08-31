'Severe wind event' expected in Hay River has crews bracing for the worst
Firefighters in the Northwest Territories are gearing up for a difficult long weekend ahead as a storm is expected to hit the South Slave region where wildfires continue to burn out of control.
Reports from fire officials on Wednesday say a quiet few days of weather activity has allowed crews to hold the blazes in Hay River and Fort Smith but conditions are expected to change.
"Potential for a thunderstorm (Thursday) afternoon may bring erratic winds and unpredictable fire behaviour," an update from Hay River said.
The streak of poor fire fighting weather will continue over the weekend as a "severe wind event" is expected on Friday.
"Friday has the potential to be a very challenging day of firefighting – with hot, dry, conditions and winds from the south-southwest, southwest…This would cause significant growth of the fire to the east," an online update on the Hay River fire reads.
The blaze is about 1.5 kilometres from the town's centre and one kilometre from the airport and West Point First Nation. It "breached" Paradise Gardens and Patterson Road south of Hay River earlier this month.
Over the last few days, smoke has been aiding crews by shading the sun from the ground, keeping moisture locked in. But an "uncertain forecast" is ahead.
"With the potential for smoke to clear by (Thursday) afternoon, and with that lower level of moisture," an update says, there could be "higher temperatures, and greater fire activity."
The fire is about 4,173 kilometres in size.
WIND THREATENS FORT SMITH
The wind gusts on Friday are expected to impact crews in the Fort Smith area trying to hold off a fire.
Thick smoke in the area is also helping crews there.
"These smoky conditions are expected to persist for two more days, however, on Friday the smoke is expected to lift and be accompanied by strong gusty winds and warm temperatures," a Wednesday update from Alberta wildfire reads. "If these conditions develop, fire specialists expect extreme fire behaviour."
Firefighters work to extinguish hot spots on the ground on August 28, 2023. (Alberta wildfire)
The blaze is about 3.4 kilometres from the Town of Fort Smith and 3.1 kilometres from Fort Fitzgerald, Alta.
Crews have been successful in holding back the fire for the past week but storms this weekend could threaten the gains."The wildfire may seem quiet right now, however, it continues to smoulder and creep on the ground and at times, flares up in the trees," an update reads. "The conditions that could cause this wildfire to significantly increase in size are still present and possible."
CAF DEPLOYMENT BEING RE-ASSESSED
Support from the Canadian Armed Forces in the Northwest Territories is set to expire on Sept. 5 "pending further re-assessment," a military spokesperson says.
The military approved a Request for Assistance extension on Aug. 25 that would see personnel stay on the ground until Sept. 5. However, anything beyond that would likely depend on another extension.
As of Wednesday, about 300 Operation LENTUS members are supporting efforts to fight the wildfires in the N.W.T. The land task force is aiding the communities of Yellowknife and Hay River by building security belts, fire breaks and helping protect critical infrastructure.
RE-ENTRY PLAN PAUSED
Fires near Hay River continue to threaten the town while the blaze near Yellowknife is being held by crews.
This week, government officials laid out the plan for re-entry for Yellowknife residents, though didn't give a timeline of when people can return home.
The city is on phase three of the plan, calling essential workers back to set up critical services. On Wednesday the Government of the Northwest Territories said in a Facebook post that the plan was paused until further notice due to high winds and dry conditions this weekend.
This comes as the N.W.T. RCMP released a statement on Wednesday warning officials that a group of 50 vehicles is planning on going to Yellowknife before the evacuation order is lifted.
"They will not stop at checkpoints," Cpl. Matt Halstead of the N.W.T. RCMP wrote.
WATCH LIVE | Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark speaks to media at Queen's Park
BREAKING | Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election subversion case, says he'll skip next week's hearing
Former U.S. president Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty and waived arraignment in the case accusing him and others of illegally trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
WATCH | COVID-19: BA.2.86 the most 'mutated' variant since Omicron
Canada's first case of BA.2.86, has been detected in British Columbia but an emergency-room physician says the 'real test' for the highly 'mutated' variant will be in the weeks after children return to the classroom for the new school year.
opinion | Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?
Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.
Saskatchewan, New Brunswick naming changes means 'life or death' for trans kids: Ien
Canada's minister for women, gender equality and youth says policies in Saskatchewan and New Brunswick that require parental consent before students under 16 can have schools use their preferred pronouns and names puts transgender and nonbinary kids in a 'life-or-death situation.'
Zelenskyy says Ukraine has developed a long-range weapon, a day after a strike deep inside Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday his country has developed a weapon that hit a target 700 kilometres away, in an apparent reference to the previous day's strike on an airport in western Russia.
Edmonton-area pastor, church acquitted in Alberta COVID-19 rules case
Charges against an Edmonton-area pastor and his church related to violating public health rules during the COVID-19 pandemic have been officially dropped.
Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour is coming to a Canadian theatre near you
Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert film will be making its rounds to Cineplex theatres across Canada.
WATCH | Cutouts deployed to deter rogue monkeys ahead of New Delhi G20 summit
New Delhi city authorities have deployed cutouts of langur monkeys around town to scare rogue rhesus monkeys away from G20 summit locations.
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention.
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
Largest art heist in Canadian history still a mystery after 50 years
CTV W5 investigates Canada’s largest art heist, 50 years after thieves snatched masterpieces from the walls of Montreal’s Museum of Fine Arts.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. CTV W5 investigates what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
'I want them to see that I never gave up': How Sheldon Guy kept coaching basketball after losing his vision
High school basketball coach Sheldon Guy lost his vision – days later, he returned to coaching. CTV W5 reveals his emotional journey and the inspirational message he has for the players on his team.
Premier Doug Ford said he was 'not happy at all' about the process in which Ontario’s Greenbelt land was extracted but dodged multiple questions about Steve Clark’s future as housing minister on Thursday, only saying that he had 'confidence' in him.
Person pulled from fire at Toronto seniors' care home dies in hospital
An investigation is now underway following a fatal fire at a seniors’ care building in Scarborough on Thursday morning.
-
'Fed up playing little games': Ford puts Ont. Greenbelt developers on notice
Premier Doug Ford delivered a stern warning to developers tasked with building housing in Ontario’s Greenbelt while speaking to reporters Thursday.
BREAKING | Ottawa man pleads guilty in Orleans explosion
An Ottawa man has pleaded guilty for causing an explosion that destroyed several homes under construction and injured 12 people in February.
Ottawa woman's remarkable recovery after suffering a seizure while swimming
Aida Attar suffered a seizure last summer while swimming and almost died. Next week, she's heading back to university.
-
Doctors can now prescribe patients a trip to the Canadian Museum of Nature
The Canadian Museum of Nature and PaRx, a nationwide nature-prescription program, have launched a new collaboration to allow doctors in the national capital region to prescribe passes for the museum.
One person found dead in fiery crash in East Gwillimbury
Police say one person was found dead inside a vehicle after a fiery crash into a ditch in East Gwillimbury.
Four-car crash on Hwy 400 slows morning traffic
An early-morning crash has stalled traffic on Highway 400 southbound.
-
Multi-vehicle crash in Caledon kills 2 drivers: OPP
Provincial police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision in Caledon that claimed the lives of two people Wednesday afternoon.
EXCLUSIVE | Video shows moments surrounding fatal downtown Kitchener shooting
CTV News has obtained extensive surveillance video of what happened immediately before and after an 18-year-old Kitchener man was fatally shot outside a downtown business earlier this month.
Dog owner recalls 'traumatic' experience after dognapping from his Cambridge, Ont. yard
A Cambridge, Ont. pet owner is relieved to be reunited with his dog, but not before the dognapping was caught on his security camera in broad daylight.
-
Police looking for federal offender known to frequent Waterloo Region and Brantford
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a federal offender police say is known to frequent Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge and Brantford.
No shortage of questions surrounding homeless hubs from residents as city tries to fast track its plan
In response to London’s growing homelessness crisis the city is once again asking for the public’s feedback on the Hubs Implementation Plan.
-
Closed loop, small scale flour mill takes off in Bruce County
When Angela Devitt started a small scale flour mill a couple of years ago, she thought she’d created a nice part-time job for herself.
-
VIDEO | Crash sends two people to hospital
According to police, the driver of a minivan had to be extricated and the driver of the other vehicle also needed assistance getting out.
STIs increasing in Windsor-Essex: WECHU
There’s an increase in Sexually Transmitted Infections in the region, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.
-
Thousands of Windsor-Essex students getting free backpacks
Thousands of students are getting new backpacks and school supplies thanks to local charities.
-
Driver stopped going nearly double the speed limit
A Windsor driver will be walking for a while after being stopped for speeding.
WEATHER | Westmount home struck by lightning during severe thunderstom
A home in Westmount was struck by lightning during a short but severe thunderstorm that hit the Montreal and Laval regions Wednesday.
-
Taylor Swift tickets available...at Montreal movie theatres
Montreal Taylor Swift fans will be able to catch her Eras Tour concert, as it comes to Cineplex theatres starting in October.
-
Longtime NDG hotspot Momesso Restaurant in NDG is up for sale
Known for satisfying classics like Italian subs and ooey gooey double cheese poutine –often consumed while regulars watched a hockey game, Momesso Restaurant in NDG is on the lookout for a new owner.
Former N.S. band director, middle-school volunteer charged with sexual assault
A 65-year-old former band director and middle-school volunteer has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault involving a youth, RCMP in Nova Scotia said Thursday.
-
Clear skies in the Maritimes expected to offer great views of a blue supermoon
Maritimers should be able to catch a glimpse of a rare sight Thursday night when a blue supermoon will be rising over the eastern horizon between 8 and 9 p.m.
-
Halifax police charge 17-year-old in connection to homicide
Halifax police have charged a 17-year-old with manslaughter for the death of 26-year-old Davelle Rodney Vance Desmond, who died in early August.
'Basically helpless': Manitoba farmers say their sheep are being repeatedly targeted by wolves
A pair of Manitoba farmers say sheep at their farm are being repeatedly targeted by wolves.
-
Civil servants could be next labour battle for the Manitoba government
The union that represents 11,000 Manitoba civil servants is planning a strike vote after negotiations appear to have stalled on the issue of wages.
-
'Province-wide problem': Training standards causing concern for volunteer paramedic recruitment
Rural fire departments warn that the supply of volunteers could be drying up because of a new training standard that is increasing the training time for paramedics by nearly 200 hours.
Alberta government to provide fiscal update
The United Conservative government is expected to reveal details of Alberta's fiscal situation on Thursday.
-
-
Calgary schools bursting with students for the return to classes
Thursday is the first day of school for many Calgary students and one of the city's major school boards says a number of its facilities are at or over capacity already.
Alberta government to provide fiscal update
The United Conservative government is expected to reveal details of Alberta's fiscal situation on Thursday.
-
WATCH: This is what Wednesday's super blue moon looked like over Edmonton
Wednesday night's moon was a super blue moon, a phenomenon that won't happen again until the 2030s.
-
81 charges laid in real estate Ponzi scheme in Alberta, B.C.: police
Two people are facing more than 80 charges in connection with an alleged $7.8-million Ponzi scheme with victims in Edmonton, B.C., the U.S. and Australia.
Man who pleaded guilty to 2021 deadly stabbing spree in North Vancouver to learn fate
More than two years after a man went on a stabbing spree in North Vancouver, B.C., killing one woman and injuring several people, the 30-year-old is set to be sentenced Thursday.
-
Kamloops RCMP ask for help locating 2 trailers stolen from storage facility
Mounties in Kamloops are asking the public for help locating two trailers that were recently stolen from a storage compound in the city.
-
How a wildfire in B.C.'s Shuswap is fanning political flames
The wildfire that has been rampaging through the Shuswap region of the B.C. Interior has also sparked a fight over whether local Opposition MLAs have been encouraging residents to disobey firefighters, or if the government is refusing to listen to critics of its response to the fires.
Conservatives maintain months-long lead over Liberals, as Canadians' economic anxiety rises: Nanos
The Conservatives are solidifying their lead over the Liberals, while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre are neck-and-neck for preferred prime minister, according to weekly tracking from Nanos Research.
-
Saskatchewan, New Brunswick naming changes means 'life or death' for trans kids: Ien
Canada's minister for women, gender equality and youth says policies in Saskatchewan and New Brunswick that require parental consent before students under 16 can have schools use their preferred pronouns and names puts transgender and nonbinary kids in a 'life-or-death situation.'
-
Mother of Canadian man detained in Syria 'overjoyed' to get word of son
Sally Lane says she is "overjoyed" to hear news of her son Jack -- even if he's barely hanging on in a Syrian prison -- after years of silence. Lane says a civil society delegation messaged her from northeastern Syria to report that members had met with Jack after authorities managed to locate him within the prison system.
-
Autumn is around the corner — and so are seasonal allergies. Here's how to tackle them
As trees release their final flurry of pollen into the air, mould spores and dust mites peak, signalling the start of autumn, the battle against seasonal allergies begins. It’s a familiar saga that many are gearing up to face with tissues in hand.
-
These energy drinks could pose health risks due to caffeine content, labelling issues: Health Canada
Health Canada has recalled various caffeinated energy drinks due to caffeine content and labelling issues.
Scientists are one step closer to making smart contact lenses a reality
Scientists have created a flexible battery as thin as a human cornea that could potentially power smart contact lenses in the future, according to a new study.
-
Google launches watermarks for AI-generated images
In an effort to help prevent the spread of misinformation, Google on Tuesday unveiled an invisible, permanent watermark on images that will identify them as computer-generated.
-
WATCH | View of Hurricane Idalia from International Space Station
The International Space Station orbited over Hurricane Idalia Tuesday, showing the sprawling size of a storm expected to keep gaining strength as it churns through the Gulf of Mexico.
-
In 'Equalizer 3,' Denzel Washington's assassin goes to Italy
Filmmaker Antoine Fuqua has been dreaming about taking the Equalizer abroad for years. And there was only one place that was ever seriously on the list: Italy.
-
Travis Scott announces his first tour since the 2021 Astroworld tragedy
Travis Scott is gearing up to again take the stage nearly two years after the Astroworld tragedy, his ill-fated Houston concert that left 10 dead and hundreds injured in 2021.
Report says close associates of India's Adani Group secretly purchased large numbers of shares
Two people closely linked to India's Adani Group, one of the country's largest conglomerates, secretly purchased millions of dollars of stocks in the group's companies, possibly violating Indian law, according to a report Thursday by a network of investigative journalists.
-
WATCH | Canada is sitting on one of the largest housing bubbles 'of all time,' an analyst says. What happens if it bursts?
An analyst who describes Canada as sitting on one of 'the largest housing bubbles of all time' warns that if it bursts, the country could be thrown into a deeper recession than forecasted.
-
Bring some happy vibes home with fall's 'dopamine decor' trend
The biggest trend in home decorating this fall is an emphasis on happiness, self-expression, color and creativity. Does orange make you smile? Dress your kitchen in the happy hue. Love a variety of styles? Do a mashup.
-
More than 3 years since pandemic started, some still take advantage of virtual school
While many caregivers welcomed the end of remote learning with open arms, Cheryl Ambrose is among those clinging to virtual schooling options. For some, the continued spread of COVID-19 and potential risk of long COVID are motivating factors. Others found their children learn better outside of a traditional classroom.
-
Canadian teachers are gaining a following on TikTok by sharing experiences, style
Teachers across Canada are turning to social media platform TikTok to share everything from their daily experiences to learning tips and even their classroom outfits. As part of the wider online community known as TeacherTok, some of them have amassed a following that extends beyond the classroom.
Hamilton warns he has 'unfinished business' after extending contract at Mercedes
Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton warned his rivals he had 'unfinished business' after extending his contract at Mercedes.
-
Arrest made in attempted break-in at home of UFC president Dana White
Police in Maine arrested a 23-year-old on charges of attempting to break into the home of Dana White, the president of Ultimate Fighting Championship.
-
'It happens a lot': Pickleball injuries rise with sport's popularity
Pickleball is exploding — if you don’t play it right now, you likely know someone who is. It’s a slower pace sport with a social focus and less running than tennis, but players can get competitive.
-
-
Some insurance companies are raising rates if your car is at higher risk of being stolen
The insurance industry lost one billion dollars to auto theft last year, with $700 million in losses in Ontario alone.