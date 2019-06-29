Severe thunderstorm warnings issued across southern Ontario
Storm clouds in the Ottawa region are seen in this file photo.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Saturday, June 29, 2019 6:49PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 29, 2019 8:18PM EDT
Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for large parts of southern Ontario as powerful winds and stormy conditions pass through the region.
Tornado warnings were in effect earlier in the day, but Environment Canada said those threats have “decreased dramatically.”
Still, severe thunderstorm warnings are blanketing the region and include Ottawa, Kingston, Cornwall, Brockville, Smiths Falls, Prescott and Stirling.
Meteorologists are tracking a cluster of thunderstorms that could produce strong winds of up to 100 km/h and toonie-sized hail, Environment Canada said around 7 p.m.
“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year,” the weather agency said in a statement.
Gorgeous shelf cloud just passed over #Kemptville at about 7pm. #onstorm #onwx pic.twitter.com/fluKdWBwxC— Tom Smetana ���� �� (@twstdbro) June 29, 2019
Hail and power out in Stittsville #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/mYFrfT7OE3— Rob Fitzel (@RobFitzel) June 29, 2019
Dark clouds rollin' in #ottweather #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/hEaD1oj7or— Gaveen Cadotte (@GaveenCadotte) June 29, 2019
Something wicked this way comes! #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/Huv082tr80— Absinthe (@Absinthglass) June 29, 2019
Some spooky looking clouds #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/heOiV5ZMhF— Colleen (@ColleenMarie005) June 29, 2019
