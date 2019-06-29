

CTVNews.ca Staff





Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for large parts of southern Ontario as powerful winds and stormy conditions pass through the region.

Tornado warnings were in effect earlier in the day, but Environment Canada said those threats have “decreased dramatically.”

Still, severe thunderstorm warnings are blanketing the region and include Ottawa, Kingston, Cornwall, Brockville, Smiths Falls, Prescott and Stirling.

Meteorologists are tracking a cluster of thunderstorms that could produce strong winds of up to 100 km/h and toonie-sized hail, Environment Canada said around 7 p.m.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year,” the weather agency said in a statement.