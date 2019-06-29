

CTVNews.ca Staff





Severe thunderstorm warnings across southern Ontario have been downgraded, but Environment Canada says there is still a risk of damaging winds and nickel-sized hail.

Tornado warnings were in effect earlier in the day, but Environment Canada said those threats have “decreased dramatically.”

Severe thunderstorm warnings blanketed the region throughout the early evening but were later downgraded to severe thunderstorm watches. The watches are still in effect for Ottawa, Cornwall, Brockville, Algonquin, Bancroft, Prescott and Russell, Renfrew, Smiths Falls and Stirling.

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when weather conditions could create storms capable of large hail, damaging winds and torrential rain.

Environment Canada advises those in the region to exercise caution.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes,” the weather agency said in a statement.