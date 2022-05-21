Severe thunderstorm, tornado warnings issued for southern Ont., Que.

As the May long weekend kicks off, Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings for some parts of southern Ontario and Quebec.

In a series of public weather alerts issued Saturday, Environment Canada said weather conditions are "favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms" in these areas, including the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa and Montreal.

The agency warns that strong wind gusts could blast through at a speed of up to 100 kilometres an hour and residents can expect large hail the between the size of a nickel and a toonie to fall in certain regions.

"Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles," Environment Canada warned.

Shortly after storms hit, police services across the Greater Toronto Area reported multiple power outages, downed trees and traffic concerns.

The agency said southern Ontario and Quebec are forecasted for heavy rainfall with high humidity levels over the weekend. Because of these conditions, Environment Canada said it cannot rule out the possibility of tornadoes in some areas.

Environment Canada recommends taking cover "immediately" if threatening weather approaches.

"Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors," the agency said.

According to forecasts, the severe weather is travelling northeast through the southern regions of Ontario and Quebec from Michigan, where a tornado there killed two people and injured 40 others on Friday.