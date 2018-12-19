

A seventh student from St. Michael's College School in Toronto has turned himself into police.

Six other students face sex assault and assault charges for an incident at the private school that was caught on video.

None of the six teens can be named, under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

They have been out on bail since mid-November, when they had their first court appearances.

It is not known if the seventh student is connected to the same incident.

Toronto police are investigating eight incidents at the private Roman Catholic all-boys school. They are expected to update the public at a news conference Wednesday morning.

With files from The Canadian Press