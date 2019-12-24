TORONTO -- For the seventh time in two days, an earthquake has rattled off the B.C. coast.

The 6.2-magnitude earthquake was detected 188 kilometres west of Port Hardy, B.C. just after 7:30 p.m. PST on Christmas Eve. It was registered at a depth of five kilometres, according to Earthquakes Canada.

In a bulletin, the agency stated that a tsunami isn't expected and no reports of damage have been made.

A total of six earthquakes rattled off the B.C. coast on Monday.