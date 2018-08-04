Seven people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Newmarket, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, August 4, 2018 12:51PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 4, 2018 12:55PM EDT
NEWMARKET, Ont. -- Police say seven people were taken to hospital after a crash north of Toronto on Saturday morning.
York Regional Police say they responded to a multi-vehicle collision at 7:15 a.m. in Newmarket, Ont.
They say four vehicles were involved in the crash, and two people have critical injuries.
The collisions investigation unit is on the scene and police say roads will be closed in the area until the mid-afternoon.
