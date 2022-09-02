Seven people injured in Newfoundland refinery explosion, police say

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

Seven people were sent to hospital Friday after an explosion at a refinery in Come By Chance, N.L., about 150 kilometres west of St. John's, police said.

RCMP Cpl. Jolene Garland said earlier Friday evening that six people were injured in the explosion, one of whom had serious injuries. But by about 6:20 p.m. local time, both police and refinery owner Braya Renewable Fuels said that number had increased to seven.

“We will do everything we can to support them and their families during this time,” the company said in an emailed statement. “The authorities have been notified and we will co-operate fully with their investigation.”

The incident at the refinery has been contained and emergency crews were on scene, the statement said.

The refinery is a main source of employment in the town of Come By Chance and its neighbouring community of Arnold's Cove. Together, the two municipalities are home to about 1,200 people.

Before it was sold in November, the facility produced oil, though it had been idled for over a year amid crashing global oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic. Cresta Fund Management, which bought a controlling stake in the company, announced the refinery would be renamed Braya Renewable Fuels and converted to produce renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel.

As of Friday, that conversion was still in process, said a company spokesperson.

Premier Andrew Furey tweeted his condolences about the incident Friday evening.

“I have been speaking with representatives of the company and union to share concern and good wishes for the injured workers, their families, friends, and coworkers,” Furey wrote. “Thank you to all responding to this incident.”

Very sorry to hear about the incident at the Come By Chance refinery. I have been speaking with representatives of the company and union to share concern and good wishes for the injured workers, their families, friends, and coworkers. Thank you to all responding to this incident. — Andrew Furey (@FureyAndrew) September 2, 2022

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2022.