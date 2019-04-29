Settlement reached in wrongful conviction lawsuit with Manitoba man
Kyle Unger, right, and his lawyer, Hersh Wolch, talk to media outside a Winnipeg courthouse on Friday, October 23, 2009. (John Woods / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 29, 2019 7:42PM EDT
WINNIPEG -- A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit brought by a Manitoba man who spent 14 years in prison before he was formally acquitted.
Manitoba's justice department says an agreement has been reached with Kyle Unger but terms of the deal are confidential.
Unger was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Brigitte Grenier after a rock concert south of Winnipeg in 1990.
In 2005, DNA tests showed a hair found on Grenier's body, which an RCMP expert had testified belonged to Unger, actually came from someone else.
It was the only physical evidence linking Unger to the crime, and the federal Justice minister determined Unger's conviction was a likely miscarriage of justice.
After being released in 2009, Unger sued the Manitoba government, the RCMP and others for $14.5 million.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- No respite from flood threat for thousands in Que., Ont., and N.B.
- Thrill seeker rides jet-ski through Ottawa rapids despite flooding
- Settlement reached in wrongful conviction lawsuit with Manitoba man
- Record number of anti-Semitic incidents fuelled by online hate: B'nai Brith
- Protester scales tree at Trans Mountain terminal in B.C.