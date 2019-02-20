Service Ontario warns of delays for marriage, birth and death certificates
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 20, 2019 12:51PM EST
TORONTO - The Ontario government says it is experiencing delays of up to three and a half months in processing some marriage, birth and death certificates.
Service Ontario says on its website that due to longer than normal processing times, those requesting the certificates will experience delays that vary from 11 to 14 weeks.
The online notice does not explain what is causing the delay.
People requesting the documents under urgent circumstances are asked to contact the government by phone.
Some people posting on the government's social media pages have complained of delays of up to six months for those same documents.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Manitoba mother searching for answers after daughter dies on Dominican Republic trip
- Service Ontario warns of delays for marriage, birth and death certificates
- Community asked to put out teddy bears in honour of 7 children killed in Halifax fire
- Boy, 14, faces first-degree murder charge in death of teen in Barrie, Ont.
- Final Crown witnesses to take stand in Oland trial as prosecutors near end