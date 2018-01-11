Serious injuries for N.S. woman struck by car, pinned to house
Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca
Published Thursday, January 11, 2018 1:49PM EST
A Nova Scotia woman waiting for a bus with her daughter and other children was seriously injured after she was struck by a car and pinned against a house.
Cape Breton Regional Police were called to a home on St. Peters Road in Sydney, N.S. shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning. The woman was transported to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital with serious injuries, police said.
Rose Barron, the owner of the home, told CTV Atlantic that she was awakened by the sound of a loud crash. She said the woman had been waiting with her daughter at the bus stop before the car hit her.
“He lost control, went over here and hit the woman and dragged her,” Barron recalled on Thursday. “I just know that she was jammed up against [the house] and then the cops asked us to go in.”
St. Peters Road was closed to traffic for several hours Thursday morning, but has since been reopened.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation.
With files from CTV Atlantic
