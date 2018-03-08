

CTVNews.ca Staff





The former Ontario nurse who pleaded guilty last June with murdering eight seniors in her care has been transferred from Kitchener, Ont. to a secured facility in Montreal.

Sources tell CTV News that Elizabeth Wettlaufer was transported from the Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener to Montreal Wednesday, for medical treatment.

It is unclear what she is being treated for, as well as how long she will need to be held in Montreal.

Wettlaufer admitted to killing eight seniors in her care while working as a registered nurse at long-term care homes in Woodstock and London, Ont.

She was convicted of eight counts of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault after pleading guilty in June, 2017.

Wettlaufer admitted to injecting her victims with insulin at three long-term care facilities and a private home between 2007 and 2016, telling police she felt a "red surge" that made her think God was directing her murderous actions.

She was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility for parole for 25 years.

The Ontario government announced last August it would hold an inquiry into the killings. The Long-Term Care Homes Public Inquiry will look into whether any systemic issues at Ontario's long-term care homes may have contributed to the murders.