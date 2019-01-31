

Ryan Flanagan, CTVNews.ca with files from CTV London





Elizabeth Wettlaufer told police about a 15th patient she injected with insulin, newly released police documents reveal.

According to the documents, Wettlaufer made the comments during a jailhouse interview with police.

She said she had injected 77-year-old Florence Beedall with a small amount of insulin in 2014 while working at the Meadow Park nursing home in London, Ont. Beedall, who was not diabetic, was in palliative care at the time and later died.

Investigators who looked into the claims believed Wettlaufer had likely committed assault with a weapon, the documents show, but could not prove that the injection caused Beedall’s death because her remains had been cremated.

“From the information reviewed, there is no evidence to indicate that Elizabeth Wettlaufer is responsible for the death of Florence Beedall,” reads one of the documents.

The documents also note that Beedall’s relatives “did not want any charges laid in this matter and did not want their family name in the public eye.”

Wettlaufer pleaded guilty in 2017 to eight counts of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault for injecting patients with unnecessary insulin while working as a nurse. One of the murder charges related to the death of Arpad Harvath, who was a patient at Meadow Park.

A public inquiry into how Wettlaufer was able to inject patients undetected for nearly a decade has concluded its hearings and has until July 31 to deliver a report.