Sentencing hearings for Quebec City mosque shooter set to resume today
Published Monday, April 23, 2018 8:08AM EDT
QUEBEC -- Sentencing arguments for Quebec City's mosque shooter are set to resume today as Alexandre Bissonnette's defence team begins to present its case.
Bissonnette, 28, pleaded guilty in March to six charges of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder.
The Crown's presentation included Bissonnette's 911 call and police interviews as well as emotional victim impact statements from the widows and children of the deceased.
Many of the family members said they're still suffering from fear and trauma as a result of the Jan. 2017 massacre.
Bissonnette's first-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.
But he can also receive consecutive sentences, which means he could spend up to 150 years in prison.
