Sentencing hearing underway for businessman accused of underpaying Filipino workers
Hector Mantolino, charged with not paying Filipino temporary workers their required wages, arrives at Nova Scotia Supreme Court for his sentencing hearing in Halifax on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 3, 2018 1:25PM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 3, 2018 1:26PM EST
HALIFAX - A Halifax businessman is facing a sentencing hearing today after pleading guilty to submitting false records regarding the employment of foreign workers.
Filipino temporary workers whom Hector Mantolino allegedly underpaid were also in Nova Scotia Supreme Court for the hearing.
Mantolino pleaded guilty last December to misrepresentation under provisions of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act which prohibit providing "false or misleading information" to the federal government.
The operator of Mantolino Property Services Ltd. was originally charged in June 2013 with 56 counts of immigration fraud following a Canada Border Services Agency investigation but those charges were rolled into a single indictment.
Mantolino was accused by the federal Crown of advising 28 foreign workers to provide misleading and untruthful statements on their work permit applications between July 2010 and April 2013.
He was alleged to have counselled the workers to lie about their wages if they wanted to stay in Canada -- with some saying in court documents they had stated they would receive a Canadian wage but were paid as little as $3.13 per hour after various deductions.
