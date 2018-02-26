Sentencing hearing for N.S. sailboat captain convicted of smuggling cocaine
A Canada Border Services Agency officer inspects the sailboat Quesera at East River Marine in Hubbards, N.S., on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 26, 2018 7:13AM EST
HALIFAX -- A Nova Scotia sailboat captain is due in court today to be sentenced for smuggling 250 kilograms of cocaine found on his vessel.
Sixty-eight-year-old Jacques John Grenier pleaded guilty to two drug charges last November after the Canada Border Services Agency boarded his boat in September at a marina near Halifax.
Officers found several bricks of cocaine hidden inside a sealed bed frame on the Canadian-registered boat, which had arrived from the Caribbean island of Saint Martin.
A third charge against Grenier -- conspiracy to import cocaine -- has yet to be addressed.
His sentencing was postponed earlier this month due to a surgery Grenier underwent.
Another man, Luc Chevrefils of Quebec, is facing charges of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and conspiracy to import cocaine in relation to the same incident.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Emergency food drive for Churchill, Man., as prices rise 'out of control' in isolated town
- B.C. police watchdog investigating death involving stun gun
- Police treat deaths near Huntsville, Ont. as triple murder-suicide
- Crash on Coquihalla Highway sends 29 to hospital
- Hundreds continue to search for Ontario boy swept away by flood