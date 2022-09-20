Sentencing hearing begins for Dutch man convicted of extorting B.C. teen Amanda Todd

Aydin Coban is pictured at B.C. Supreme Court, in New Westminster, B.C., on June 6, 2022. (Jane Wolsak / THE CANADIAN PRESS) Aydin Coban is pictured at B.C. Supreme Court, in New Westminster, B.C., on June 6, 2022. (Jane Wolsak / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

  • Animal cruelty case being investigated in Aylmer

    Aylmer police are investigating a case of animal cruelty after a grisly discovery on Dufferin Street. Around 8 a.m. on Friday, a man called to notify officers he found four dead ducks, strategically placed about 35 to 50 ft. apart.

    (Source: Aylmer Police Service)

  • You know you're drunk when...

    A peculiar situation in Elgin County helped police nab an alleged impaired driver. Just before 11 p.m. on Sept. 16, officers say they were approached by the driver at a Heritage Line address to “have a photo taken with a police vehicle.”

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social