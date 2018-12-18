

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A judge is set to deliver her sentencing decision today for a Toronto man found guilty of killing his father.

In September, Justice Maureen Forestell found Dellen Millard guilty of the first-degree murder of Wayne Millard, whose death was initially ruled a suicide.

It was the third such conviction for Dellen Millard, who was previously convicted for murdering his former lover Laura Babcock and Hamilton man Tim Bosma, a complete stranger.

Prosecutors have asked for an additional 25 years of parole ineligibility on top of the 50 years Millard must serve in prison without parole for those previous murders.

Forestell found that Millard, who pleaded not guilty, had shot his father through the eye as he slept on Nov. 29, 2012, with the bullet lodging in his brain.

Wayne Millard, 71, was a wealthy businessman who ran the family aviation company, Millardair, until his death.