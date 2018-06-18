Sentencing arguments for Quebec City's mosque shooter to begin today
Alexandre Bissonnette, a suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque, arrives at the court house in Quebec City on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mathieu Belanger
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 18, 2018 9:06AM EDT
QUEBEC - Sentencing arguments are expected to begin today for the man who murdered six men in a Quebec City mosque in January 2017.
Alexandre Bissonnette, 28, pleaded guilty earlier this year to six charges of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder.
While his first-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years, Bissonnette can also receive consecutive terms, which means he could be sentenced to up to 150 years.
The judge in the case has said he is not ruling out a sentence longer than 25 years.
Bissonnette's lawyers will argue the Criminal Code provision that allows for consecutive sentences is unconstitutional.
The judge has set aside at least three days to hear the arguments on sentencing as well as the constitutional issue.
Sentencing isn't expected to take place before September.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Corruption whistleblower calls for ouster of Quebec Liberals
- False alarm: Thousands evacuate Winnipeg Airport over suspicious bag
- Man charged with second-degree murder in death of woman found in Toronto apartment
- Halifax military officer expected to face sexual assault charge at court martial
- York University students not optimistic strike will end any time soon