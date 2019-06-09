Sint Maarten’s ministers of tourism and justice are condemning the deadly shooting of a Canadian man who was vacationing in the island country.

In a joint statement issued earlier this week, Minister of Tourism Stuart Johnson said his “thoughts and prayers are with the relatives and friends of the victim.”

“This was a senseless act of violence perpetrated against another human being, which we will not tolerate.”

The 48-year-old man, who was only identified by police as S.V., was shot during an armed robbery in the vicinity of the Drift Wood Beach Bar, near the country’s international airport on Wednesday. He was with his daughter at the time.

According to the Police Force of Sint Maarten, the victim was found bleeding on the ground. He was stabilized and later flown out of the country to Florida for further medical treatment, where he died.

Minister of Justice Cornelius De Weever said that the investigation has the “highest level of priority” and that they “fully intend to prosecute those responsible.”

Global Affairs Canada tells CTV News in a statement that “Canadian consular officials are in contact with local authorities in Florida and are providing consular assistance to the family.”

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward.