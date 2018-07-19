

CTVNews.ca Staff





An SUV crashed into a fast-food restaurant in Edmonton, leaving an 85-year-old woman fighting for her life.

The crash brought emergency crews to a KFC location in the city’s west end Wednesday evening.

They arrived at the scene to find the woman, who was walking outside the restaurant, lying on the ground and in need of help. She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Edmonton police say the SUV hit the woman before driving through the front wall of the KFC and stopping inside.

Surveillance video obtained by CTV Edmonton backs up this account, showing the vehicle reversing before suddenly accelerating and hitting the storefront.

Just interviewed an eyewitness. He says he saw the vehicle hit the KFC, then back up and hit it again. An older lady was seriously injured, a younger lady was restrained and then arrested by EPS. @ctvedmonton #yeg pic.twitter.com/NoRPywbGdf — Sean Amato (@JSJamato) July 19, 2018

The driver of the SUV, a 60-year-old woman, was arrested at the scene and is expected to face charges.

With files from CTV Edmonton