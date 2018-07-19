

CTVNews.ca Staff





Neal Shymko only needs a few words to describe the dramatic scene caught on his security cameras Wednesday night: "It was pretty cold blooded."

His tire shop, across the street from an Edmonton KFC, captured the footage that gives startling new insight into the crash that has left an 85-year-old woman fighting for her life.

Edmonton police say that around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday they responded to reports that an SUV had hit a woman before driving through the front wall of the KFC and stopping inside.

"At first when I heard about what had happened I thought maybe it was an accident," Shymko said in an interview with CTV Edmonton. "But when we saw the video it was pretty obvious that there was a deliberate attempt there."

Deliberate, Shymko says, because the video shows that after the crash the driver throws the car into reverse, backs up a few metres, and drives at the woman again.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene to find the woman lying on the ground.

Devon Findley, a witness to the attack, says that her injuries were severe.

"When they hit her, she was right in front of the window," Findley said. "So there's brick right about knee level, so it took her off right at the shin."

The woman was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV, a 60-year-old woman, was restrained by Findley, who says she appeared to be trying to make her way out the passenger side door.

The driver was arrested at the scene and is expected to face charges.

Edmonton Police have not commented on any possible connection between the driver and the victim.

With a report from CTV Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson