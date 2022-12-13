Sending holiday cards or parcels? These are the Canada Post shipping deadlines
The window to send cards and parcels via Canada Post in time for the holidays will soon be closing.
The Canada Post website has an online delivery standard tool to help Canadians figure out how long the mail delivery may take. The tool only uses Canadian postal codes.
If you are shipping a package locally, you have until Dec. 20 to send it by regular mail and until Dec. 22 if you choose the Xpresspost or priority mail options.
Regionally, the window for regular postage is between Dec. 16 and 20, and the deadline for Xpresspost or priority packages is Dec. 21. Regions are defined by Canada Post as: Atlantic, Central, Western, Nunavut East, Nunavut West, Northwest Territories and Yukon.
Across Canada, the deadline for parcels sent by regular mail is between Dec. 9 and 19 and Dec. 21 for Xpresspost or priority packages.
To send cards, Canadians need to make sure the envelope is sent locally before Dec. 20 and regionally before Dec. 19. The national card deadline is Dec. 16.
All deadlines to send cards before the holidays internationally have passed.
The deadline for sending packages to the U.S. via regular mail has passed, but you can still send parcels across the border via Xpresspost by Dec. 15 or via priority mail by Dec. 21.
All other international shipping deadlines for packages have passed.
