Senate motion to strip 'Honourable' title could affect at least two former senators

W5 ANALYSIS | Why you now have a reason to watch men's soccer in Canada

The World Cup in Qatar has sparked soccer – and non-soccer – conversations around the world. CTV's W5 Executive Producer Derek Miller writes for CTVNews.ca about his observations from the tournament and how soccer is evolving in Canada.

Canada forward Alphonso Davies (19) falls to the turf after he gets tripped up against Belgium during second half group F World Cup soccer action at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Thursday, November 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette 

  • Students stage walkout following sexual assault allegations

    About 50 female students at East Elgin Secondary School took part in a walkout and rally in front of the school on Wednesday morning. The concerns stem, in part, from the handling of a male student who is now facing a number of sexual assault charges, and students are asking school administration to address their safety concerns.

  • Case of man who defrauded Canada Post still a mystery

    For the second week in a row the case of a man who defrauded Canada Post of more than $234,000 has been put over to another date as the court tries to determine whether Allan Fischer, 59, has passed away. Crown Attorney Adam Campbell told the court that the RCMP continue to look into whether he has died or not.

