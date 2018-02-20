

An Alberta woman is hunting for a red 2006 Ford Mustang that she says was cherished by her mother before she died of cancer.

Kirsten Spek of Medicine Hat, Alta., says that her mother Evelyn received the sports car as a gift from her husband when Spek was 16 years old.

Cruising the main street of Fort McMurray, Alta., in the convertible is “probably one of the most fond memories I have of my mom,” Spek says.

Evelyn died just weeks after she got the car, so Spek inherited it.

In her early 20s, she ran into money troubles and was forced to sell it to a used car dealership to pay rent, she says.

But now that she’s a successful business owner, she can afford to buy it back, and she’s trying to get the word out on Facebook.

Spek managed to track the car’s journey from Alberta to Florida to New Brunswick, where it was registered in 2016 and 2017.

She says it has a wing on the back, an aftermarket roll bar and a cloth interior. The Vehicle Identification Number ends with 171246.

“It would mean so much to get this vehicle back,” Spek says. “I would feel in a way that I’m getting a piece of my mom back.”

