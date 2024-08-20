See the best photos from Monday's super blue moon

Woman and child fall to their deaths from North Vancouver balcony, homicide team called in
Homicide investigators have been called in after two people fell to their deaths from an apartment building balcony in North Vancouver early Tuesday morning.
Stargazers around the world looked to the skies Monday night to catch a rare celestial collision — a super moon joining up with a blue moon.
Not only did Monday's full moon land at just about the same time as the moon was at its closest point to earth in orbit, but it was also the third full moon in a season that will see four.
Those two factors combined made the moon both super and blue.
"None of these, by the way, are true astronomical terms," explains Paul Delaney, a long-time astronomer and professor emeritus at York University.
"They sort of have grown up organically and have now become part of modern culture and astronomy has embraced them."
A blue moon could either be a second full moon in a calendar month, or a third full moon in a season that will have four full moons — as is the case this time.
Though the moon peaked on Monday, it will still appear about the same around the world Tuesday — nearly 98 per cent full.
Delaney said the moon will appear just a little bit bigger — because it’s just a little bit closer — than it would normally. It's about ten per cent bigger than usual, hardly perceptible to the human eye.
"Last night, as the moon was rising there, as the sun was setting, it looked gorgeous right there, hanging on the horizon," he said. "But could you tell that it was brighter? No, but you know intellectually it was."
Viewers don’t need any equipment or to pay any price to sit and watch the moon rise, Delaney notes. That helped thousands of people around the world turn their eyes up to the skies last night and find a bit of emotion and connection.
"Everybody likes the moon. You can see detail with the unaided eye and easily with binoculars. It's a fan favourite. Poetry has been written about, stories, murder, mysteries, I mean, you name it. Everybody has got a story about the moon," he said.
"The universe is full of majesty, it’s full of wonder and it’s free to observe."
See some photos of the super blue moon captured around the world in the gallery below.
Police detained a prominent Canadian-Israeli influencer at a Russian airport on Monday, Russian media are reporting.
Inside a packed London, Ont., courtroom, the 79-year-old woman who was convicted of driving her vehicle into a troop of girl guides, killing one and injuring several others, was sentenced to two years house arrest, followed by three years of probation.
Former U.S. president Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will speak at the DNC, a day after the unofficial farewell for President Joe Biden, who served eight years as Obama's vice-president.
Police say they shot and killed three large dogs after the animals attacked a woman in Halifax Tuesday morning.
Scientists have found that human beings age at a molecular level in two accelerated bursts – first at the age of 44, and then again at 60.
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd, was transferred to a federal prison in Texas almost nine months after he was stabbed in a different facility.
Two officers from the Vancouver Police Department – including one who was involved in the 2015 arrest of Myles Gray – have been charged in connection with an off-duty incident late last year.
The Calcite Creek fire in British Columbia's southern Interior is no longer considered a "wildfire of note," leaving three such blazes throughout the province.
Ontario's housing minister announced a new set of planning rules Tuesday, which he said will set the stage for a 'long-term building boom.'
The province's decision to close 10 sites offering supervised consumption services (SCS) across Ontario, including five in Toronto, will have 'far-reaching detrimental impacts on our communities,' says the chair of the city's Board of Health.
Toronto police say they’re still searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a fraud investigation where a victim was defrauded of about $20,000.
The suspicious death of a person in the northwest community of Carrington last week has been deemed a homicide by police.
City officials say more than half of the segments of Calgary's Bearspaw feeder main that require fixing are along 33 Avenue N.W.
An investigation into a stolen motorcycle helped police seize thousands of dollars worth of drugs, weapons and ammunition from a Temple home.
The head of the Somerset West Community Health Centre says she was not consulted before the government revealed it would be closing the centre's supervised drug consumption site.
Renfrew's David Forrest says he was raised to always do the right thing. Now, he believes good karma has repaid him. He won big playing the lottery and found out after doing a good turn.
For homebuyers entering the market, some relief may be on the way as new numbers from Ratehub show the income needed to buy a home dipped in July for 13 major Canadian cities, including Ottawa.
The opposition at Montreal City Hall is accusing Mayor Valerie Plante of trying to avoid scrutiny of her handling of the devastating floods earlier this month by attacking a council member for asking a question in English.
Protesters identifying as "Queers of Conscience" and pro-Palestinian activists are demanding the resignation of the executive director of Montréal Pride, an organization they accuse of supporting the Palestinian genocide.
The City of Montreal issued a precautionary boil-water advisory for the Montreal-North borough on Tuesday afternoon.
A 35-year-old man is facing charges after police say he attempted to steal a police cruiser and assaulted an officer on Monday.
Edmonton city council has decided against compensating businesses affected by west-end LRT construction.
Alberta Health Services has issued blue-green algae advisories for several bodies of water this summer.
Victims of a stabbing at a high school in Bedford, N.S., in March 2023 took the witness stand Tuesday and delivered their emotional victim impact statements.
Two migrant workers from Mexico have filed a lawsuit against a seafood processing company in northern New Brunswick.
Residents of Upper Hammonds Plains, N.S., have learned their fire hydrants are practically useless.
People living in a downtown apartment building have all been evacuated due to "significant flooding" according to the property manager.
There is a polarizing debate among Manitobans when it comes to our provincial flag. Probe Research wanted to know if we should replace the flag which contains a Union Jack and a bison. The results of a survey showed almost a complete split.
First Nations chiefs in Manitoba are calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to rescind the appointment of veteran broadcaster Charles Adler to the Senate.
The town of Wolseley remains in shock following the death of 18-year-old Keilia Windigo.
On Day 2 of the inquest into the death of Nicole Lafontaine, the jury heard from several medical professions as well as officials with Regina's YWCA.
Regina police are looking for two suspects after two dogs attacked a woman on Monday morning causing 'significant injuries.'
As part of the new rules, any supervised drug consumption site within 200 metres of schools and daycare centres will be banned from operating.
A portion of Highway 7/8 in Kitchener will be closed this weekend as the Region of Waterloo installs a new pedestrian bridge.
Huron Ontario Provincial Police are at the scene along Fordwich Line at Perth Line 88.
Saskatoon's long-awaited complex needs emergency shelter has opened and begun accepting patients.
Saskatoon's police chief said he's watched videos of a Saturday night arrest and is defending his officers.
A string of suspected arsons on hay bales, grass and crops around a west-central Saskatchewan town has been both agitating and perplexing, says the local fire chief.
Many of us pay our bills using online banking because it's simple, fast and usually problem free, but if you make a mistake and pay the wrong amount, it can sometimes be difficult to get your money back.
A battery materials refinery plant south of Temiskaming Shores has signed a multi-million-dollar contract with the United States military for a large expansion.
The next step in criminal charges against Ontario's Ministry of Labour takes place Wednesday in a Sudbury courtroom.
Around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, police said a woman was walking a dog in the 1200 block of Brydges Street near Highbury Avenue when a man approached her, pushed her to the ground and stabbed her multiple times before running from the area.
The Grey Bruce Health Unit is advising swimmers to avoid Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, following a weekend of heavy rains that likely increased bacteria levels in the water.
Experts say record rainfalls are putting crops at risk, but the growing season can still be salvaged.
Police officers are investigating at a park in Barrie after they say a youth was injured Tuesday evening.
The investigation into a police-involved shooting in a gated Innisfil community that critically injured one man and left another dead is ongoing, with authorities remaining tight-lipped on the details.
A recent incident at the 'Speaking of Animals' sanctuary in Severn Township has left two skunks dead and several other animals ill.
A so-called "zombie" virus, notorious for infecting raccoons, may be spreading among wildlife on Pelee Island.
The OPP has previously used aircraft patrols on Highway 401 between Essex County and Chatham-Kent to monitor commercial vehicle drivers, but a recent initiative to reintroduce aerial monitoring, for the first time, will specifically target the behaviour of motorcyclists.
Windsor Lancers head coach, Brett Lumley, is going to the Paralympic Games in Paris at the end of the month.
The Tsilhqot'in National Government says river conditions are "slowly improving" after the massive landslide that temporarily dammed the Chilcotin River last month, but salmon spawning activity is being delayed.
On any given day, you’ll find four-year-old Amelia walking with a lizard attached to a leash.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
Mounties in West Kelowna are looking for a suspect they say broke into a local home while a mother and her child were inside.
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.
Whoop-Up Days are here and plenty of people have already made their way to the exhibition grounds to see what this year has in store.
Thousands of people dusted off their cowboy hats and boots to take in the 2024 Whoop-Up Days parade on Tuesday.
Lethbridge police are searching for a 40-year-old woman they believe is kayaking down the South Saskatchewan River.
The Ontario Provincial Police is reminding the public that the list of restrictions for drone use is a long one.
First Nation leaders, military personnel and politicians gathered on Manitoulin Island over the last two days to honour a local war veteran who turned just 100 years old.
Ontario Provincial Police are taking enforcement to the sky with aerial surveillance aimed at curbing a staggering increase in motorcycle fatalities, which are nearing a 10-year high.
A trial is underway for an RCMP officer accused of assaulting an unruly flight passenger after he was escorted off an international flight that had been diverted to the airport in Stephenville, N.L.
Newfoundland has caught a lucky break with Hurricane Ernesto expected to pass south of the island, but the fast-moving storm will still bring a lot of rain in a short time overnight on Monday, Environment Canada says.
The project of the university's Folklore and Language Archive aims to find the first names of women who contributed remedies, recipes and local beliefs, but were only credited as a 'missus,' with their husband's last name and often his first name or initials.
Two rescued otter pups have arrived at their new forever home at the Vancouver Aquarium.
The Twilite Drive-in Theatre has been serving movie lovers for decades.
More than a dozen children who have been diagnosed with chronic illnesses were given an unforgettable experience on the way to Sunday’s BC Lions game.
Decades of durability have been added to one of Canada’s most photographed lighthouses, the Swallowtail Lighthouse on New Brunswick’s Grand Manan Island.
After four open heart surgeries, 10-year-old Samih Angelo Alame is thriving and ready to hit Grade Six running.
The owners of a thrift store on Vancouver's Granville strip are fed up after spending $300,000 to fight off what they describe as escalating crime over the past three years.
In light of World Honey Bee Day on Saturday, local beekeepers recognized the crucial role that honey bees play in the ecosystem.
A video of a rooster in the back of a Regina police cruiser has been making its rounds on social media.
At least one runner at the Edmonton marathon on Sunday will be strapping on a pair of stilettos at the starting line.
Senior public servants have been called to a House of Commons committee to explain the government's decision to buy a $9-million condo for the consul general in New York.
Speaking from the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Monday, the Canadian ambassador to the United States says Canada is 'starting from a very good position' with the Democrats’ presidential ticket of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.
Regularly eating red and processed meats in particular is associated with a higher risk of type 2 diabetes, according to a new global study.
New Brunswick Medical Society president Dr. Paula Keating says she’s not surprised that there’s overcrowding at the Everett Chalmers Hospital in Fredericton, believing it’s in part due to the “crumbling” primary care system.
A lawyer with the British Columbia Civil Liberties Association says it's wise to remember that even though charges over offensive social media activity are rare, online posts exist in real life and involve real people.
Over 60 per cent of Canadians say they've seen a deepfake at some point, according to a new study conducted through a group with Toronto Metropolitan University.
Paris Hilton is taking stock of her belongings after a fire tore through her trailer while she was on a recent music video shoot. The fire, according to video footage that Hilton posted to her Instagram page chronicling the aftermath, broke out while she was filming the video for her song 'Bad B— Academy.'
Alex Cooper, the host of the popular, unfiltered sex and relationship podcast 'Call Her Daddy,' is ending her own relationship — with Spotify.
Two migrant workers from Mexico have filed a lawsuit against a seafood processing company in northern New Brunswick.
Canadians are bracing for the outcome of a railway stoppage, from a hit to their pocketbooks to a shortage of products.
A battery materials refinery plant south of Temiskaming Shores has signed a multi-million-dollar contract with the United States military for a large expansion.
Saskatchewan Roughriders’ running back Thomas Bertrand-Hudon made history last Friday when he became the first player to wear a Guardian Cap in a Canadian Football League [CFL] game.
Argonauts coach Ryan Dinwiddie says recently reinstated quarterback Chad Kelly will start Thursday when Toronto hosts the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
The Montreal Canadiens have acquired star forward Patrik Laine and a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL draft in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets for defenceman Jordan Harris.
A high-profile spat between the United Auto Workers and Stellantis over reopening an Illinois factory complex has made its way into the race for U.S. president and could elicit a strike against the automaker.
BMW is recalling more than 720,000 vehicles in the United States due to an issue with the water pump's electrical connector that could potentially lead to a fire.
General Motors said Monday it is laying off more than 1,000 salaried employees at its software and service units worldwide.
