Security alert issued for New Brunswick-Maine border crossing at Woodstock
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 26, 2018 12:53PM EDT
WOODSTOCK, N.B. -- The RCMP in eastern New Brunswick are investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle at the Canada-U.S. border crossing at Woodstock.
The Mounties are advising motorists take an alternate route.
The Canada Border Services Agency issued an alert on Twitter saying the port of entry is experiencing a "service disruption."
The agency indicated the border was closed, saying people should consider using other ports of entry.
The border crossing links Woodstock, N.B., with Houlton, Maine.
A spokeswoman for the agency referred all inquiries to the New Brunswick RCMP, but the police force did not respond to a request for an interview.
The RCMP is responding to a suspicious vehicle at the Woodstock-Houlton border crossing. Motorists are asked to take an alternate route.— RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) October 26, 2018
#BORDER ALERT: The Port of Entry of Woodstock Road is experiencing a service disruption.— Border Services ATL (@CanBorderATL) October 26, 2018
Please consider alternate ports of entry. pic.twitter.com/C8RttOfYyh
