Three women narrowly avoided death after a sheet of plywood came crashing through a car’s windscreen at speed on a busy highway west of Toronto.

Jaspreet Sran, her mother-in-law and friend dodged the board by inches after it flew off a trailer into a Volkswagen on Highway 410 in Brampton on Wednesday.

The driver, Jaspreet Sran, told CTV Toronto she “was really shocked.”

“I was shivering at the time. I saw my friend was bleeding and they told me my ‘your head is also bleeding.’ The thing is that I, my friend and mother-in-law are safe.”

The trio were lucky their car was not rear-ended on the highway.

“It was very shocking to see that piece of plywood, expecting the worst,” Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CTV Toronto.

“Fortunately we found out it was not nearly as serious as what it could have been.”

Sgt. Schmidt said he has attended collisions where objects have flown through windshields and killed car occupants.

“When you see that piece of plywood stuck like a knife right through that windshield, it is really terrifiying and I can only imagine what the family must have been thinking when they heard of this incident,” he said.

Police say they have licence plate information on the suspect vehicle and investigations are ongoing.

“Please ensure your loads are strapped and properly secured,” Sgt. Schmidt tweeted.

Schmidt also shared pictures of the scene, which shows the plywood board wedged in the windshield on the outside and jutting down between the driver and passenger seat.

The occupants of the car were lucky to escape with minor injuries.

OPP are still looking for the driver of the SUV. Anyone with dashcam footage or information is urged to contact police.