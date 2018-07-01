

CTVNews.ca Staff





A section of Highway 3 in Ontario’s Essex County was closed Sunday after extreme heat caused damage to two sections of roadway.

In a news release, the Ontario Provincial Police said that the roadway buckled between Tecumseh and Lakeshore, near Windsor, Ont., due to the heat and is considered unsafe to travel on. The OPP said the section will be closed until further notice.

The area, along with much of southern Ontario, Quebec, and Atlantic Canada, is experiencing what Environment Canada has called the “most significant heat event in the past few years.”

The national weather agency issued heat warnings for the affected areas, as temperatures hit the mid-thirties, with humidex values that reach into the mid-forties.

The heat wave, which kept many people away from Canada Day festivities on Parliament Hill and elsewhere, is expected to last through the end of the week.