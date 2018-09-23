Second woman arrested for murder in Ottawa hotel death
Ottawa Police say Tamara Bahlawan, 25, has been charged with first-degree murder.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, September 23, 2018 1:40PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Police say a second woman has been charged in the death of a man whose body was found in an Ottawa hotel room.
They say 25-year-old Tamara Bahlawan appeared in court on a charge of first-degree murder on Sunday morning.
She is accused in the death of Mohamad Mana, 30, who was found dead in the hotel on Sept. 16.
His cause of death has not been released.
Investigators say Bahlawan's arrest comes days after another woman, 32-year-old Crystal Bastien, surrendered to police.
Bastien has also been charged with first-degree murder and appeared in court earlier this week.
