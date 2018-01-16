

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police have towed a second vehicle from the home of billionaire philanthropists Barry and Honey Sherman who were found dead inside their Toronto mansion just over a month ago.

On Monday, forensic officers removed a silver Mustang from the property, located in an upscale neighbourhood north of Toronto, CTV Toronto’s John Musselman reported.

Toronto police said the car’s removal was part of the “investigative process.” It’s the second vehicle that investigators have seized from the property. In December, a champagne-coloured Lexus SUV was towed from the home on the same day a large memorial service was held for the couple.

The official cause of the deaths was announced as “ligature neck compression” in December. The case remains open with police calling it “suspicious.”

With files from CTV Toronto