Second suspect charged with second-degree murder in St. Catharines homicide
Published Sunday, January 6, 2019 7:57AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 6, 2019 7:10PM EST
ST. CATHARINES, Ont. -- Police say a second suspect has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 53-year-old man in St. Catharines, Ont.
Niagara regional police say a 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday afternoon in Niagara Falls, Ont.
He's being held in custody ahead of a bail hearing set for Monday in St. Catharines.
A 28-year-old man from nearby Welland, Ont., was arrested on Saturday and was also charged with second-degree murder.
Police say they were called to a home in St. Catharines late Saturday morning where they found a 53-year-old man in distress.
He was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.
