Second large fire breaks out in Montreal just blocks away
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, July 13, 2018 6:15PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 13, 2018 9:36PM EDT
Hundreds of firefighters were dispatched to two separate blazes just blocks apart in Montreal Friday, and officials say at least three people have been hospitalized.
The first fire broke out just before 5 p.m. on the 30th floor of the Bell Media Tower on McGill College Avenue at Sainte-Catherine Street. A second blaze erupted just a few blocks away at McGill University’s McIntyre Medical Building sometime after 8 p.m.
The causes of both fires remain unclear. Officials have given no indication that they are connected.
About 200 firefighters responded to the Bell Media Tower fire. Firefighter Francis Leduc told CTV Montreal that four workers near the top of the building were treated on the scene. Three others were transported to hospital.
“We evacuated the building right away,” Leduc said.
“The building itself became full of smoke so it made it a bit tougher to get the people out,” he added. “It’s even tougher for us (because) we have to go by the staircase.”
Montreal’s fire department said on Twitter around 5:30 p.m. local time that the fire had grown to a five-alarm blaze. They asked that people avoid the area.
Montreal fire officials confirmed the McGill University blaze at 8:41 p.m. on Twitter. At the time, the blaze was reported as a third-alarm fire.
Images from the scene show thick plumes of black smoke pouring from the medical building’s roof.
July 13, 2018
#montreal #fire Downtown pic.twitter.com/11h7X1GKUc— Dmitri M (@dimamoz) July 13, 2018
Fire in downtown #Montreal pic.twitter.com/nKy0Hq0gbi— Tyler Kim (@tylerkim) July 13, 2018
MacMed at @McGillU is on fire. pic.twitter.com/k3n8jEQCkY— Michael Hendricks (@MHendr1cks) July 14, 2018
Any ideas what is going on? 2nd #fire in downtown #montreal today. Looks like #McGill campus... pic.twitter.com/vztZUu5bHP— Kim On The Go (@KimOnTheGo_) July 14, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Ford repealing sex-ed curriculum to please social conservatives: Horwath
- CFIA inspects after video shows pigs crammed into transport truck in B.C.
- Man sought on charges of threatening Trump may be in Montreal: U.S. Marshals
- Hamilton police investigating double homicide after couple dies in house fire
- Informing public about potential threats a complex matter: experts