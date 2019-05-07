

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A Toronto high school has partially collapsed and neighbouring residents have had to leave their homes after a second fire in as many days broke out at the building, the city's fire chief said Tuesday.

Large plumes of low-hanging smoke were billowing out of the York Memorial Collegiate Institute, which led to the decision to evacuate surrounding homes, Chief Matthew Pegg said.

Firefighters said they were called out to the high school at 3:24 a.m. Tuesday, about 13 hours after they were called to the first blaze at the building. No injuries have been reported, they said.

"It's a very, very heavy fire, very heavy smoke, and very complicated an challenging operation for us," Pegg said.

At least 150 firefighters are at the scene of what is now a six-alarm blaze, he said.

He said the two fires appear to be separate, but both involved the school's historic auditorium.

Firefighters responded to the first fire at 2:13 p.m. Monday and had the blaze under control by 4:35 p.m., said Capt. David Eckerman.

"It was a good size fire," Eckerman said of the first fire. "It was mostly in the auditorium, with fire spreading to the first and second floor."

He said they cleared the scene within a few hours, declaring the fire out. The second blaze was then reported overnight.

The school's principal, fighting tears showed, up early Tuesday morning to talk about the building that was first opened in 1929. It was built to honour of youth killed in the First World War, according to the school's website.

Footage from a local news television helicopters shows heavy smoke and flames coming from the auditorium.

"The auditorium was the reflection that great sacrifice that we've done," said principal Donna Drummond.

Toronto police Supt. Ron Taverner said he's concerned the fire may be suspicious.

Pegg said the province's Fire Marshal's office and Toronto police are investigating.