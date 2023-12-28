Second body found after teens fall through Rideau River ice: police

Police in Ottawa say a second body has been found by divers after four teens fell through ice into the Rideau River.

One teenager had been confirmed dead on Thursday morning.

Police say emergency crews were called late Wednesday about a group of teens falling through ice.

Nearby residents say one boy ran into their yard for help, dripping wet, wearing socks, a T-shirt and shorts.

The boy had pulled his sister out of the river about 400 metres away.

Friends of the first teenager who was found dead, 17-year-old Ahmad Ahmad, say he was turning 18 next month and getting ready to graduate high school.