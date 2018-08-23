

The Canadian Press





Toronto police say they've arrested and charged a second man in connection with a daylight shooting at a playground that wounded two young sisters earlier this summer.

They say Tarrick Rhoden faces 17 charges including attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Police say the 23-year-old was arrested by provincial police on Wednesday in Algonquin Highlands, Ont., about 60 kilometres east of Huntsville, Ont.

They say 59-year-old Vern McPhail, of Brampton, Ont., was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to commit an indictable offence.

Investigators have said they believe there were 16 children at an east-end playground on June 14 when two men got out of a vehicle and opened fire.

The two injured girls, aged five and nine years old, underwent several surgeries. The five-year-old was shot in her abdomen while the nine-year-old was shot above her ankle.

Police said at least 10 rounds were fired and the intended target fled the area.

A Canada-wide warrant is still in place for 23-year-old T'Quan Robertson, of Toronto, on charges including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Police previously arrested 21-year-old Sheldon Eriya, of Markham, Ont., who allegedly drove the vehicle in which the suspects left the area where the shooting took place.