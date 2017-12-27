Second Alberta teen dies after being found unconscious in idling car
Shaina Ridenour, 16, and Gage Bogart, 17, were found unconscious in a running vehicle in Drayton Valley on Dec. 21, 2017. (Supplied)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, December 27, 2017 12:31PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 27, 2017 1:07PM EST
EDMONTON -- A second teenager has died after he and his girlfriend were found unconscious in an idling vehicle in central Alberta.
Mounties found the teens early last Thursday in Drayton Valley while patrolling an area on an unrelated call.
Gage Bogart, 17, and Shaina Lynn Ridenour, 16, were found unconscious in the car.
Ridenour was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital, while Bogart died on Christmas Day.
There was a strong odour of exhaust fumes inside the vehicle.
RCMP say a mechanical inspection on the car is scheduled for today.
